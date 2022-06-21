ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks joins chicken sandwich craze and adds other new summertime menu items

By Daniella Segura
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

Starbucks is the latest fast-food chain to add a chicken sandwich into the mix.

Starting on the first day of summer, Tuesday, June 21, customers can pair their latte with The Chicken, Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich .

The new menu item includes chicken, “fluffy egg and a maple butter spread” sandwiched in an oat biscuit roll, the company said.

Chicken sandwiches continue to take fast-food chains by storm after Popeye’s ignited the craze in 2019 with the release of its chicken sandwich that sold out within two weeks of its debut. Shortly after, Wendy’s and McDonald’s followed suit with the introduction of a variety of chicken sandwiches.

In addition to the sandwich, Starbucks also added two new Refreshers to its menu, the company said.

The new Pineapple Passionfruit Starbucks Refreshers, inspired by “wistful flavors of a pineapple popsicle and passionfruit shaved ice,” features pineapple and passionfruit along with diced pineapple pieces and ice, Starbucks said.

“Customers can also order the beverage with lemonade for an extra burst of flavor,” a release said.

The Paradise Drink puts a twist on the aforementioned Refresher by adding coconut milk to the beverage to create “sunshine in a cup” said Raegan Powell, a senior product developer.

Starbucks is also adding a Cookies & Cream Cake Pop to its selection, the company said. The “sweet summer treat” features chocolate cake “creamy sandwich cookie buttercream and cookie bits” covered in a “white chocolate coating” and topped off with a “dark chocolate cookie crumb.”

All these items will be permanent, according to Food & Wine .

The News Tribune

