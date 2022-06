NBC 4 anchor Leon Harris sentenced to jail time and probation. NBC 4 anchor Leon Harris was sentenced by a Montgomery County district judge on Tuesday to jail time and probation, following his arrest earlier this year for driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris was arrested and charged with DUI following a crash in January on Bradley Boulevard near River Road. He will spend 10 days in jail, at most, followed by supervised probation, and will have an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle. [NBC 4]

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO