ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man shot several times at a group of deputies and damaged sheriff's vehicles before they returned fire and were able to arrest him. The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office received several calls Friday afternoon about a man causing disturbances in his neighborhood. According to Sheriff Brian Spillman, the man's parents called deputies multiple times to have him removed from their home.

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO