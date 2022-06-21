ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Bentonville Film Festival underway with in-person return

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loO2G_0gHrc12V00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Film Festival returns on June 21 for its eighth year with movie screenings, panels, and round table discussions.

The main outdoor venue is at The Momentary, and some of the movies being shown are Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Hunger Games, and Encanto.

After moving to a hybrid setting last year, the 2022 version of the film festival will have a full complement of in-person activities.

Bentonville Film Fest to honor actor and producer

“We are so excited to be back in the community and to be bringing all of these amazing events to everyone. We have some people from amazing shows like the Guilded Age, Westworld, and Ginny and Georgia from Netflix,” said Wendy Guerrero, president of the Bentonville Film Festival.

Reel Talk Mornings roundtables will start every day at 9 a.m. at the Thaden School, and panels and movies will begin each day at 11 a.m.

For a map of the festival grounds, information on the daily festival village activities, and a schedule of all events, visit bentonvillefilm.org . The festival runs through June 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whiterivernow.com

Movie filmed in Stone County part of Bentonville Film Festival

“Plus One at an Amish Wedding,” an upcoming movie that was filmed in Stone County last year, was shown to audiences at the Bentonville Film Festival Wednesday morning. The movie is also currently screening virtually as part of the Bentonville Film Festival (BFF) through July 3. (For more information on how to purchase a BFF virtual screening pass to see the movie and other festival selections during that period, click here.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Georgia State
Bentonville, AR
Sports
City
Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Entertainment
5NEWS

Hands-on aquarium and zoo is coming to Rogers before the end of the year

ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers will soon get its first aquarium, The Blue Zoo Aquarium, in Pinnacle Hills Promenade. “We are looking for a September timeline, obviously, if you talk to any business right, they’ll tell you how hard it is to get the supplies in and get things put together in time,” said Blue Zoo Aquarium Founder, Wesley Haws.
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#The Movies#The Hunger Games#Actor#Bentonville Film Fest#Nexstar Media Inc
ArchDaily

Osage Park Pavilion / modus studio

Manufacturers : Benjamin Moore, Palram, LA Lighting, Philips, Q Tran LED. Structural Engineering : Tatum-Smith-Welcher Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. The Osage Park Pavilion is a gateway and centerpiece for Osage Park, which resides at the northern end of a small municipal airport in Bentonville, Arkansas. The airport is a playground for unique small aircraft, and this pavilion derives its playful form and structural expression from aircraft wing design. The simple, fluid form lifts seamlessly out of the ground, evolving into a light, airy structure that celebrates natural light pouring through repetitive structural elements and the dynamic, undulating Arkansas-sourced cypress facade.
BENTONVILLE, AR
aymag.com

Blue Zoo Coming to Promenade Boulevard

The Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers will soon be home to an aquarium like no other: the Blue Zoo. Marketed as “More than an aquarium. More than a zoo,” Blue Zoo will be a hands-on experience with the mission to educate and inspire in a fun, hands-on environment. Sharks, an octopus, clownfish, seahorses, jellyfish and angelfish will be within the aquarium.
ROGERS, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Where to watch fireworks in NWA in 2022

Slap on your American flag bathing suit, and your red-white-and-blue flip-floppers, everyone. It’s almost Independence Day. As we do every year, we’ve scoured the internet searching for local fireworks displays and Independence Day celebrations to try and answer the question, “Where can I watch fireworks in Fayetteville (or Farmington, or Prairie Grove, or West Fork, Rogers, etc.) in 2022?”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
visitbentonville.com

Bentonville Bucket List - Summer 2022

School is out, the weather is warm, and the summer fun has just begun! Plan a trip to Bentonville, Arkansas this summer to experience the wide array of adventure, activities, art, culinary delights, and SO MUCH MORE! Whether you're planning a vacation or staycation in Bentonville, here are some bucket-list-worthy activities for you and your crew!
BENTONVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Cancer Challenge celebrates 29 years of serving NWA families

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) —  For the last 29 years, The Cancer Challenge has advocated and supported world-class cancer care throughout the Northwest Arkansas region. Through different donors and fundraising events, like the annual golf or trap shoot tournaments, The Cancer Challenge has invested $14.2 million into the local community since 1993. That funding is spent […]
CANCER
bestfriends.org

Dog, adopter take healing journey together

Hutch’s wiry, white fur whisps, scraggles and stands together create the appearance of a full beard around his muzzle, a windswept Bohemian hairdo between his soft caramel-colored ears. Even when he came in with an injured front leg to Best Friends in Northwest Arkansas from Pine Bluff Animal Shelter, the tiny terrier mix still exuded vivacity.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy