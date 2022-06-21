ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

From the CBS News archive: Prince William is born

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs presented by John Dickerson on the...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CBS News obtains images from documentary film footage given to Jan. 6 panel

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol is ramping up its investigation this week as new evidence emerges, including dozens of hours of footage from filmmaker Alex Holder's upcoming three-part documentary series, from which CBS News has obtained two images, including a still photograph of former President Donald Trump and another of his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, being interviewed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Entertainment Tonight’ Anchors Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to Host This Year’s Daytime Emmys

Click here to read the full article. The Daytime Emmys will feature new hosts this year, but the ceremony is still keeping it inside the CBS universe. “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have been tapped to host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. They take over for “The Talk” panelist Sheryl Underwood has previously hosted the show the most in recent years — either by herself, with her “Talk” co-stars, or with Mario Lopez. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences jointly announced the hosts on Monday morning with CBS. Turner (who also hosts...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Dan Rather
TVLine

Magnum Eyes New NBC Home (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall, Scott Evans Among Presenters for Daytime Emmy Awards (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall and Scott Evans are among the stars set to present at the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24. Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight, the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will also see many other notable personalities present, including: Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales from “The Talk”; Deborah Norville from “Inside Edition”; Deidre Hall and James Reynolds from “Beyond Salem”; Krista Allen, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Tanner Novlan from “The Bold and the Beautiful”; Tanisha Harper, Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright from “General Hospital”; Galen Gering and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Evening News
Deadline

‘American Housewife,’ ‘9-1-1’ & ‘The Rookie’ Sold In 95% Of U.S. For Fall Syndication Debuts

Click here to read the full article. American Housewife, 9-1-1 and The Rookie have been cleared in more than 95% of the U.S. to make their broadcast syndication debuts in September. American Housewife will air seven days a week beginning September 12, while weekend telecasts of 9-1-1 and The Rookie will begin September 17, Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution announced today. American Housewife has been sold to stations from broadcast groups including the CBS Television Stations, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Weigel Broadcasting, Nexstar Media Group, E.W. Scripps Company, Hubbard Broadcasting, Hearst Communications, Gray Television, Bahakel Communications, Tegna Media, Lockwood Broadcast Group, Mission...
TV SERIES
CBS News

Why broadcasters must air political ads even if they contain misinformation

Politicians use public airwaves to persuade American voters every election year — and broadcasters must air their ads, no matter how controversial — due to a law passed nearly nine decades ago. The Communications Act of 1934 states broadcasters have "no power of censorship" over any "legally qualified candidate" for office, and it requires stations to offer their lowest rates available ahead of an election.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS News

British documentary filmmaker privately testifies today before the Jan. 6 Committee

Ahead of its fifth public hearing today, the Jan. 6 House select committee will privately hear testimony from British documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who recorded inside the Trump White House before and after the U.S. Capitol attack. Holder has turned over footage to the panel. CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest details.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

NBC NIGHTLY NEWS IS ONLY NEWSCAST TO GROW WEEK TO WEEK IN KEY DEMO

Ranks as #2 Most-Watched Program In All Of TV For The Week. Narrows Gaps vs. ABC Across the Board in Week-Over-Week & Year-Over-Year Measurements. Season to Date, ‘Nightly News’ Improves Competitive Position Vs. ABC by 14% in Total Viewers, 10% in A25-54 & 27% in A18-49 vs. Same Time Period Last Year.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Starz’s ‘Gaslit’ Premiere Episode to Air on NBC-Owned TV Stations This Weekend As Part of Emmy FYC Push (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. As Emmy nominations voting comes to a close this Monday, UCP and Starz have found one more way to expose their limited series “Gaslit” to potential voters: Free, over-the-air broadcast TV. The first episode of “Gaslit,” starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, will air on NBC-owned TV stations in key markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, this weekend in a final push to expose the series to as many people as possible. (The episode, originally rated TV-MA, will be edited for broadcast standards, and will run commercial-free.) Universal Studio Group’s UCP produces “Gaslit”...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

CBS News

487K+
Followers
57K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy