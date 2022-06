MUSCATINE, Iowa — Police discovered a stabbing victim Monday night, June 20 in the front yard of a home on East 8th Street, according to the Muscatine Police Department. Officers responded to the report of the wounded victim at about 10:40 p.m. Monday, police said. Upon arrival, they found 45-year-old Jeramy Hindlebaugh lying on the ground with a stab wound to his leg. Hindlebaugh was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO