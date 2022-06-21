ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Taylor Smith, Courage mutually agree to part ways

 2 days ago
CARY, NC (June 21, 2022) — The North Carolina Courage today announced the club and defender Taylor Smith have mutually agreed to part ways. “We wish Taylor all the best and thank her for all...

Community Policy