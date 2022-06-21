ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
@wearemitu

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
The Independent

Scientist reveals three signs your partner is cheating

A scientist has revealed the top signs that your partner is cheating on you, and why they might be doing it.Macken Murphy, 25, wrote his Master of Science degree dissertation on infidelity while he was studying at Oxford University.He says among the top “science-backed” tip-offs that your partner is straying is that they are overly protective of their phone.“They’re doing that thing where they turn the phone face down so you can’t see the notifications,” he said.They also may seem suddenly concerned with their appearance, and they avoid talking about a certain person.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionExpert life hacks to help you thriveMartin Lewis warns energy bills are 'set to rise before they fall'
@wearemitu

@wearemitu

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy