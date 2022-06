Tyler McKinley was one of seven big me to make the finalists cut of the u17 USA men’s basketball team. “I am versatile, do whatever the team needs me to do at any point in time,” McKinley told On3. “My favorite players are Jayson Tatum and Lebron James; I watch how they guard. My goal is to be able to guard every position on the floor.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO