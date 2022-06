Click here to read the full article. Haelixa, a developer of product traceability solutions, has partnered with Nettle Circle to provide the first availably known traceable nettle fiber. The project was initiated to bring traceability to nettle fiber grown naturally in the Himalayas. The collaboration is set to be launched at the Future Fabric Expo in London on June 28, where brands and designers will witness the potential of traced nettle fibers in yarns, fabrics and finished products. Nettle Circle provides a sustainable regenerative natural fiber that is versatile, high performance, circular and now traceable with Haelixa marking technology from bark to...

BUSINESS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO