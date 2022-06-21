ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Merchants face higher rent for Lafayette Square improvements

cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerchants inside the Lafayette Square Mall are being...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 1

Related
WISH-TV

3-month closure to fuel Lafayette Square Mall renovation

INDIANAPOLIS – The development firm behind the planned $20 million redevelopment of Lafayette Square Mall in Indianapolis plans to close the property over a three month period to further renovation efforts. Sojos Capital says the move will bring the Window to the World transformation to fruition more quickly. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Listing for rumored haunted Indiana bar goes viral

KEMPTON, Ind. — A bar for sale in Tipton County may come with some regulars that will stay past last call (and then some). Between Kokomo and Noblesville, you’ll find the little town of Kempton. In that little town of Kempton, you’ll find the Breeze In. And in the Breeze In, you’ll find some ghosts.
KEMPTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Business
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Lafayette, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Munchies closing in downtown Shelbyville

The downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar, located at 39 Public Square, will close its doors one final time Saturday, citing financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the downtown redevelopment project. “We are deeply saddened as we sit here writing this. The damage that we sustained during the pandemic,...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafayette Square#Merchants#The Mall#Rents#Https
cbs4indy.com

The worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
MARION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Current Publishing

$130K CA$H 5 lottery ticket bought in Noblesville

The CA$H 5 Hoosier Lottery’s winning ticket from June 21 was bought in Noblesville at the Speedway store, 1176 S. 10th St., according to Hoosier Lottery. It is estimated that the jackpot total is $130,000. The winning CA$H 5 ticket’s numbers are 2-10-22-27-32. The last time a CA$H...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Legacy park looks forward to revitalization after years of disinvestment

A historic Indianapolis neighborhood undergoing waves of redevelopment now looks forward to a new park facility. Frederick Douglass Park is a well-loved community space in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. It’s a place for gatherings, parties, sports — a safe place. Now a $20 million investment will transform the 100-year-old family center....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tax on menstrual supplies adds to shortage pressure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

$10 million in construction begins on Marion County's worst roads

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is on the fast track to fixing its many bumpy and below-average roads. Last week city leaders passed a proposal to pour $13 million into repairing and redesigning Marion County's roads. The bulk of that, $10 million, is going directly toward immediate road repairs. After the proposal passed, city leaders didn't delay putting that money to work.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fireworks 2022: Where to watch in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Fireworks will soon light up the skies in central Indiana. The Fourth of July is on a Monday this year, but some communities will hold their fireworks displays earlier than that. The earliest display we found is on June 24. You can explore the map below or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy