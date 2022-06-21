Merchants face higher rent for Lafayette Square improvements

Another popular Indiana restaurant has closed its doors for good, citing hiring challenges and supply chain issues as the main culprits for shutting down the business. As the economy continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry, another popular eatery has bid farewell to Indiana diners.
INDIANAPOLIS — A proposed "supportive housing complex" for people experiencing homelessness won't be moving forward in Fall Creek Place. Developers tell 13News the Espero Indianapolis project is off. The company expressed disappointment in a letter sent to local residents. Their original vision was a 40-unit complex at 25th and...
INDIANAPOLIS – The development firm behind the planned $20 million redevelopment of Lafayette Square Mall in Indianapolis plans to close the property over a three month period to further renovation efforts. Sojos Capital says the move will bring the Window to the World transformation to fruition more quickly. The...
KEMPTON, Ind. — A bar for sale in Tipton County may come with some regulars that will stay past last call (and then some). Between Kokomo and Noblesville, you’ll find the little town of Kempton. In that little town of Kempton, you’ll find the Breeze In. And in the Breeze In, you’ll find some ghosts.
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — With the average price of gas in the Hoosier state staying over $5 per gallon, the Bargersville Police Department is growing its fleet of electric vehicles. “I think it has been a great investment for us so far,” officer Jeremy Roll said. The department currently...
The Noblesville City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to determine if a controversial plan to dig a gravel pit next to Potter’s Bridge Park will move forward or if local opposition to the project will thwart the project. Noblesville-based Beaver Materials earlier this year purchased 50 acres of...
The downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar, located at 39 Public Square, will close its doors one final time Saturday, citing financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the downtown redevelopment project. “We are deeply saddened as we sit here writing this. The damage that we sustained during the pandemic,...
INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers on the northeast side of Indianapolis should be prepared for some major traffic headaches in the weeks to come. Allisonville Road will close for a bridge resurfacing project between the I-465 ramps from 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, to 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1.
(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
INDIANAPOLIS — Vendors at the Marion County Fairgrounds are putting the finishing touches on their amusement rides and food stands. The Marion County Fair opens tomorrow, June 24, at 5:00 p.m. and officials say there are several new additions this year. “We’re in the final days of prep for...
The CA$H 5 Hoosier Lottery’s winning ticket from June 21 was bought in Noblesville at the Speedway store, 1176 S. 10th St., according to Hoosier Lottery. It is estimated that the jackpot total is $130,000. The winning CA$H 5 ticket’s numbers are 2-10-22-27-32. The last time a CA$H...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A defense attorney who handles firearm cases said Thursday a new Supreme Court ruling does not affect reciprocity among states. Benjamin Jaffe, an Indianapolis defense lawyer who handles firearm and self-defense cases, told News 8 the court’s ruling does not change the rules for Indiana gun owners who travel to the state of New York.
A historic Indianapolis neighborhood undergoing waves of redevelopment now looks forward to a new park facility. Frederick Douglass Park is a well-loved community space in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. It’s a place for gatherings, parties, sports — a safe place. Now a $20 million investment will transform the 100-year-old family center....
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is on the fast track to fixing its many bumpy and below-average roads. Last week city leaders passed a proposal to pour $13 million into repairing and redesigning Marion County's roads. The bulk of that, $10 million, is going directly toward immediate road repairs. After the proposal passed, city leaders didn't delay putting that money to work.
INDIANAPOLIS — Fireworks will soon light up the skies in central Indiana. The Fourth of July is on a Monday this year, but some communities will hold their fireworks displays earlier than that. The earliest display we found is on June 24. You can explore the map below or...
