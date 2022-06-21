ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy DPW lists roads for $10M rehabilitation project

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department...

City
Indianapolis, IN
Marion County, IN
WTHR

$10 million in construction begins on Marion County's worst roads

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is on the fast track to fixing its many bumpy and below-average roads. Last week city leaders passed a proposal to pour $13 million into repairing and redesigning Marion County's roads. The bulk of that, $10 million, is going directly toward immediate road repairs. After the proposal passed, city leaders didn't delay putting that money to work.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion reveals update in water crisis situation

MARION, Ind. (WEHT) — Marion city officials met with Gov. Andy Beshear and members of his cabinet Tuesday to discuss the city’s water crisis. They toured Lake George and Old City Lake to get a firsthand view of the situation. According to a press release, City Administrator Adam Ledford reviewed the situation and the current […]
MARION, IN
Fireworks 2022: Where to watch in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Fireworks will soon light up the skies in central Indiana. The Fourth of July is on a Monday this year, but some communities will hold their fireworks displays earlier than that. The earliest display we found is on June 24. You can explore the map below or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Residents call for action as situation at IHA properties worsens

Years of mismanagement haunt the Indianapolis Housing Agency and hurt those it serves. Now a community calls for action as the situation worsens. At a recent public IHA meeting, residents spoke about security issues, violence, bug infestation and broken air conditioning at properties owned by IHA. Nate Ray said it’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Listing for rumored haunted Indiana bar goes viral

KEMPTON, Ind. — A bar for sale in Tipton County may come with some regulars that will stay past last call (and then some). Between Kokomo and Noblesville, you’ll find the little town of Kempton. In that little town of Kempton, you’ll find the Breeze In. And in the Breeze In, you’ll find some ghosts.
KEMPTON, IN
146th Street bridge over U.S. 31 to close Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A planned bridge closure will force a detour of traffic on 146th Street this weekend, allowing crews to do some preventative maintenance. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the 146th Street bridge over U.S. 31 will close Friday at 8 p.m., with it expected to reopen on Monday at 6 a.m. […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Boone County property owners asking Lebanon to annex hundreds of acres

Plans for an expansive, high-tech business park in rural Boone County are moving forward, with nearly three dozen property owners asking Lebanon officials to annex their land to support the development. About 32 individuals and companies who own more than 1,400 acres over 56 parcels submitted petitions to have their...
LEBANON, IN
Munchies closing in downtown Shelbyville

The downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar, located at 39 Public Square, will close its doors one final time Saturday, citing financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the downtown redevelopment project. “We are deeply saddened as we sit here writing this. The damage that we sustained during the pandemic,...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Indianapolis firefighter arrested by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested Indianapolis firefighter, Nathaniel Waldroup, on a criminal charge for an off-duty incident, IFD announced Thursday. Waldroup is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 2 years. He is currently on leave without pay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
MARION COUNTY, IN

