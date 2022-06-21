Indy DPW lists roads for $10M rehabilitation project

INDIANAPOLIS — Vendors at the Marion County Fairgrounds are putting the finishing touches on their amusement rides and food stands. The Marion County Fair opens tomorrow, June 24, at 5:00 p.m. and officials say there are several new additions this year. “We’re in the final days of prep for...
The Noblesville City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to determine if a controversial plan to dig a gravel pit next to Potter’s Bridge Park will move forward or if local opposition to the project will thwart the project. Noblesville-based Beaver Materials earlier this year purchased 50 acres of...
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is on the fast track to fixing its many bumpy and below-average roads. Last week city leaders passed a proposal to pour $13 million into repairing and redesigning Marion County's roads. The bulk of that, $10 million, is going directly toward immediate road repairs. After the proposal passed, city leaders didn't delay putting that money to work.
INDIANAPOLIS — Sounds of traffic and many cars passing through are not uncommon along Indiana Avenue. While this popular stretch of road is home to iconic landmarks, like the Madam Walker building, there’s so much more than what meets the eye. “What you see today is a footprint...
MARION, Ind. (WEHT) — Marion city officials met with Gov. Andy Beshear and members of his cabinet Tuesday to discuss the city’s water crisis. They toured Lake George and Old City Lake to get a firsthand view of the situation. According to a press release, City Administrator Adam Ledford reviewed the situation and the current […]
INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers on the northeast side of Indianapolis should be prepared for some major traffic headaches in the weeks to come. Allisonville Road will close for a bridge resurfacing project between the I-465 ramps from 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, to 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1.
INDIANAPOLIS — Fireworks will soon light up the skies in central Indiana. The Fourth of July is on a Monday this year, but some communities will hold their fireworks displays earlier than that. The earliest display we found is on June 24. You can explore the map below or...
Years of mismanagement haunt the Indianapolis Housing Agency and hurt those it serves. Now a community calls for action as the situation worsens. At a recent public IHA meeting, residents spoke about security issues, violence, bug infestation and broken air conditioning at properties owned by IHA. Nate Ray said it’s...
INDIANAPOLIS — A proposed "supportive housing complex" for people experiencing homelessness won't be moving forward in Fall Creek Place. Developers tell 13News the Espero Indianapolis project is off. The company expressed disappointment in a letter sent to local residents. Their original vision was a 40-unit complex at 25th and...
KEMPTON, Ind. — A bar for sale in Tipton County may come with some regulars that will stay past last call (and then some). Between Kokomo and Noblesville, you’ll find the little town of Kempton. In that little town of Kempton, you’ll find the Breeze In. And in the Breeze In, you’ll find some ghosts.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A defense attorney who handles firearm cases said Thursday a new Supreme Court ruling does not affect reciprocity among states. Benjamin Jaffe, an Indianapolis defense lawyer who handles firearm and self-defense cases, told News 8 the court’s ruling does not change the rules for Indiana gun owners who travel to the state of New York.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A planned bridge closure will force a detour of traffic on 146th Street this weekend, allowing crews to do some preventative maintenance. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the 146th Street bridge over U.S. 31 will close Friday at 8 p.m., with it expected to reopen on Monday at 6 a.m. […]
Plans for an expansive, high-tech business park in rural Boone County are moving forward, with nearly three dozen property owners asking Lebanon officials to annex their land to support the development. About 32 individuals and companies who own more than 1,400 acres over 56 parcels submitted petitions to have their...
The downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar, located at 39 Public Square, will close its doors one final time Saturday, citing financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the downtown redevelopment project. “We are deeply saddened as we sit here writing this. The damage that we sustained during the pandemic,...
Eli Major has been told more than once that the view from his office is the best in Indiana. His desk is adjacent to an east-facing window. Just outside, native birds visit feeders and wildflowers sprawl across the lawn. Beyond the flowers and feeders, a pathway leads to a grand vista looking over Brown County’s rolling hills.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested Indianapolis firefighter, Nathaniel Waldroup, on a criminal charge for an off-duty incident, IFD announced Thursday. Waldroup is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 2 years. He is currently on leave without pay.
(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
