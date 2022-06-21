ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Blaze put out after plane's landing gear catches fire at MIA

By CBS Miami Team
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKSJD_0gHrZrRd00

MIAMI - Three people have been transported to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after a plane's landing gear caught on fire while arriving at Miami International Airport.

The plane, Red Air SRL 203, arrived at MIA from the Dominican Republic at around 5:30 p.m.

There were 126 passengers on board. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were all accounted for, and only three had to be hospitalized.

The three hospitalized reportedly suffered minor injuries.

CBS4's cameras showed damage to the right wing of the aircraft. White foam was used by firefighters to put out the fire.

Part of the plane could be seen on the grass to the side of the runway.

Passengers were being deplaned and boarded buses that transported them to the main terminal.

No additional information was available.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

3 People Injured After Airplane Lands and Catches Fire at Miami International Airport

An airplane caught fire at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, resulting in several minor injuries. Per a report from the Associated Press, the MD-82 plane in question was being used for a Red Air flight arriving in Florida from Santo Domingo at the time of the incident. In an initial statement shared to social media Tuesday evening, airport officials said the landing gear “in the nose of the plane” had collapsed, causing the fire.
MIAMI, FL
AFP

Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport

Officials arrived in Miami Wednesday to investigate a passenger jet that caught fire as it touched down at the US city's international airport, forcing more than 100 people to flee the burning and mangled aircraft. Three people were hospitalized after the crash of Red Air Flight 203 late Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade fire officials, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported among those on board.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy