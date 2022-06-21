Man dies after grain bin elevator collapses and traps him, Georgia officials say

A man died after he was trapped under a grain bin elevator that collapsed in Sumter County, Georgia, according to rescuers.

First responders went to the Plains Experiment Station around 1:30 p.m. on June 17, according to a Facebook post from Sumter County Fire Rescue.

Rescuers found that the man had already been removed from under the grain bin elevator by employees at the facility, according to the post. Emergency medical services personnel tried to resuscitate him but “were unfortunately unsuccessful,” the post says.

Sumter County Fire Rescue did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Rescuers did not identify the man, but a family member commenting on the Facebook post said that he was her uncle Michael Bailey.

“He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend,” wrote Leakitia Smith.

Man brutally attacked by three neighborhood dogs dies days after amputations in Texas

‘Selfless’ brothers killed in crash after fighting Texas wildfire, officials say

Thousands of cattle suddenly die in Kansas, officials say. What’s to blame?