When I grew up in San Francisco, we were a city of alternative artists, hippies, and stoners. While that hasn't entirely changed, SF is now also a city of technology and on-demand everything. The past few years has certainly increased the adoption rates for real-time delivery to your door. In fairness, there was actually a thriving cannabis delivery industry here in the Bay Area long before you could place an order through a website, but we can't say for sure if the contact in your flip phone listed as "Pot Dave" was paying his taxes and fully licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO