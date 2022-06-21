ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In spite of overwhelmingly negative public comment against eliminating single-family neighborhoods, it looks like the proposals will have enough votes

Cover picture for the articleThe Gainesville City Commission heard over two hours of public comment today on their exclusionary zoning proposals; despite the overwhelmingly negative response from the public, comments from the commission indicated that the proposals, which may be irreversible, are likely to be implemented next month. Commissioner Reina Saco quickly exited...

Bart & Gloria Cruce
2d ago

So, why not go through the proper paperwork and send them all notices stating, " You are going against the will of the people who put you in office. You have violated your contract of office and are now, no longer a viable candidate for the position in which you hold and your services are no longer needed!

TruthBTold
2d ago

Apparently the Commission no longer represents voters will, but their own. Typical Democrats

