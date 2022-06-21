ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Bird issues statement after teenager was hit by pickup truck while riding e-scooter

By Karley Cross
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zM5uC_0gHrYUNF00

ABILENE, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – After at least two unfortunate incidents involving Bird Scooters in Abilene, its parent company issued a statement as a young man remains in hospital care.

Sunday night, a 17-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck while riding a Bird Scooter through North 10th and Grape Streets.

Bird scooter rider hit by pickup in north Abilene

As of Monday night, the teenager was doing well in critical care. He has suffered multiple serious injuries including; skull fractures, a punctured lung, broken ribs and more.

‘I didn’t think he was gonna come through’: Grandmother of teen injured in Bird scooter and truck collision gives update

Bird told Big Country Homepage that while the company was ‘saddened’ to hear the teenager was hurt, it encourages cities that use these e-scooters to implement programs and services to make streets safer for all.

Full statement from Bird:

“Our thoughts are with the individual who was impacted by the senseless collision that took place between an e-scooter rider and truck over the weekend. By partnering closely with cities we are committed to reducing the number of cars on the road which are a safety hazard to all road users and pollute our air. We are working closely with community members and Abilene law enforcement to continue to evolve the shared e-mobility program in a way that benefits all community members.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
BigCountryHomepage

VIDEO: Bird scooter riders ignore traffic laws, surround cars in downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Video shot in downtown Abilene shows bird scooter riders overtaking city streets, ignoring traffic laws, and even surrounding a vehicle. Wooten Hotel resident and downtown business owner Kayla Belle Christianson shot the videos from her apartment on the top floor, showing at least 10 individuals riding the scooters in formation, cutting […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Traffic stalled as APD assesses crash near Abilene airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police responded to a car wreck near Abilene Regional Airport Thursday night as ‘Operation: Slow Down’ ended, causing a stall in traffic. The crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Highway 36 and Airport Boulevard. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the crash involved two vehicles. One person was […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: No fatalities currently connected to Antilley Road crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are currently no fatalities connected to a three-vehicle crash in south Abilene Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Antilley Road near Fairway Oaks Blvd and the Abilene Country Club around 1:30 p.m. Initially, three people were transported to the hospital, two in critical condition. Wednesday afternoon, Abilene police confirmed no […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Scooter#Skull#Accident#Bird Scooters#Grape Streets#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: 13-year-old driver of stolen vehicle charged with murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) issued an update Wednesday night to a fatal crash involving four teenagers and a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. The driver of the vehicle, a 13-year-old boy is facing murder charges among others. Police say a 13-year-old passenger was killed when the other teen boy crashed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I didn’t think he was gonna come through’: Grandmother of teen injured in Bird scooter and truck collision gives update

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From a Fort Worth hospital room, Rachel Cortinez said her 17-year-old grandson is now able to breathe and speak on his own after being hit by a pickup Sunday evening while riding a Bird scooter. “I didn’t think he was gonna come through,” said Cortinez. “He really, really scared us all.” […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

UPDATE: Abilene PD provides new information on fatal crash involving teens

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (7:32 p.m. Wednesday):. APD: The 13-year-old male driver of the stolen vehicle in this fatal crash was released from the hospital this evening. He was immediately taken to the police department and interviewed. He has been charged with theft of property, evading arrest, directive to apprehend and murder. He was transported to the Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

SCARY SCENE: Teens crash stolen vehicle in North Abilene

UPDATE: One of the teens involved in this crash was killed. Click here for a timeline of events. Original Post: ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four teens were hospitalized after Abilene Police said they crashed a stolen vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m. June 22, Abilene Police were sent to […]
BigCountryHomepage

Bird scooter rider hit by pickup in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Bird scooter rider was hit by a pickup truck in north Abilene Sunday night. The crash happened on the 900 block of Grape Street just after 10:00 p.m. Police say multiple individuals were riding bird scooters in the outside lane while traveling north down Grape Street when one of the […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Fatal vehicle crashes increase in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department reported a high number of vehicle crashes, some resulting in fatalities, happening this year. The Texas Department of Transportation in Abilene has few theories as to why these crashes are happening more frequently. APD said the highest recorded number of fatalities in...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

At least 2 in critical condition after wreck on Antilley Road in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least two people were critically injured during a multiple-vehicle crash in south Abilene Tuesday afternoon. Police confirm 3 vehicles were involved in the crash on Antilley Road near Fairway Oaks Blvd and the Abilene Country Club around 1:30 p.m. At least three people were transported and two were in critical […]
BigCountryHomepage

‘It hurts so bad that he isn’t coming back’: Friends of teens involved in fatal crash speak out

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early Wednesday morning, a series of events led to four teenagers in a fatal car wreck near the intersection of Ambler Avenue and Treadway Boulevard. With feelings of disbelief, friends of the deceased 13-year-old spoke out. “It hurts so bad that he isn’t coming back,” said 15-year-old Jacob Golden. Hearing the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy