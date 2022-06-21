Bird issues statement after teenager was hit by pickup truck while riding e-scooter

ABILENE, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – After at least two unfortunate incidents involving Bird Scooters in Abilene, its parent company issued a statement as a young man remains in hospital care.

Sunday night, a 17-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck while riding a Bird Scooter through North 10th and Grape Streets.

As of Monday night, the teenager was doing well in critical care. He has suffered multiple serious injuries including; skull fractures, a punctured lung, broken ribs and more.

Bird told Big Country Homepage that while the company was ‘saddened’ to hear the teenager was hurt, it encourages cities that use these e-scooters to implement programs and services to make streets safer for all.

Full statement from Bird:

“Our thoughts are with the individual who was impacted by the senseless collision that took place between an e-scooter rider and truck over the weekend. By partnering closely with cities we are committed to reducing the number of cars on the road which are a safety hazard to all road users and pollute our air. We are working closely with community members and Abilene law enforcement to continue to evolve the shared e-mobility program in a way that benefits all community members.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.