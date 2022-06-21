Bird issues statement after teenager was hit by pickup truck while riding e-scooter
ABILENE, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – After at least two unfortunate incidents involving Bird Scooters in Abilene, its parent company issued a statement as a young man remains in hospital care.
Sunday night, a 17-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck while riding a Bird Scooter through North 10th and Grape Streets.Bird scooter rider hit by pickup in north Abilene
As of Monday night, the teenager was doing well in critical care. He has suffered multiple serious injuries including; skull fractures, a punctured lung, broken ribs and more.‘I didn’t think he was gonna come through’: Grandmother of teen injured in Bird scooter and truck collision gives update
Bird told Big Country Homepage that while the company was ‘saddened’ to hear the teenager was hurt, it encourages cities that use these e-scooters to implement programs and services to make streets safer for all.
Full statement from Bird:
"Our thoughts are with the individual who was impacted by the senseless collision that took place between an e-scooter rider and truck over the weekend. By partnering closely with cities we are committed to reducing the number of cars on the road which are a safety hazard to all road users and pollute our air. We are working closely with community members and Abilene law enforcement to continue to evolve the shared e-mobility program in a way that benefits all community members."
