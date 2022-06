SALT LAKE CITY — Brian Steed admired the foothills surrounding him as he stood near the mouth of City Creek Canyon Thursday, a warm breeze passing by. The sprawling hills surrounding Utah's capital city are one of the reasons Steed, the executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, calls Utah the home of the "best natural resources and the best natural amenities" he's ever seen. However, he cautions that living around this scenery comes with major risks, especially in the summer.

UTAH STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO