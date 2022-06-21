ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Heat already impacting farmers in St. Louis area as summer begins

By Angela Hutti
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wE28r_0gHrXX3d00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It’s the first day of summer, but the St. Louis area has been dealing with two weeks of dangerous heat. The heat is impacting farmers, but their weather worries actually started back in the spring.

A chilly April led to a late start to planting, followed by a wet stretch in late May. As things dried out in early June, plants and farmers began to play catch up. Then, Mother Nature cranked up the heat.

“You battle through it,” said Dave Thies with Thies Farm and Greenhouses . “You try to keep your crops on schedule. You keep the water running to them. You just keep pushing forward.”

Dying woman’s calls for help from Missouri jail revealed

Temperatures like we’ve seen the last two weeks can push some plants to ripen more quickly.

“The leaves will kick into overtime and produce a little more energy for that tree or plant and push it a little bit more,” said Thies. “We’re seeing that now with our early tomatoes that we grow in the greenhouse.”

But it can be destructive to others.

“The heat is probably the worst thing for raspberries because they will just drop off the bush, basically, when it gets this hot,” he said.

Thies said when temperatures climb above 95 degrees, pollen in blossoms can die. No pollen for pollinators means those blossoms are not viable. He expects a gap in availability for this two-week period for crops that didn’t pollinate well, like tomatoes, squash, and cucumbers.

Missourians can get $750 toward water and sewer bills

“Even if it cools down to 90, even 95 seems to be the threshold,” he said. “Then, you are back to normal. But you’ll never make up for that ten days or two weeks that we’ve had the high temperatures.”

So, what would Dave Thies hope to see in our seven-day forecast?

“Normal 85, 90-degree temperatures are perfect. If you can order up a rain once a week, maybe a half-inch to an inch would be perfect,” joked Thies.

Thies said blackberries are perfecting for picking over the next two weeks. Peaches are on schedule and apple trees are going gangbusters early in their growing season. They will watch for mites on those apple trees. Mites thrive in hot and dry weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Industry
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
reportwire.org

How St. Louis Went From Industrial Powerhouse To Segregated Ghost Town

Throughout the early 20th century, St. Louis, Missouri, was among the most progressive and prosperous towns in America. So what turned the Gateway City into a crime-ridden ghost town?. Until the 1950s, St. Louis, Missouri was a bustling hub of industry. Given its location along the Mississippi River, the Gateway...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
FOX 2

Arnold Food Pantry clients receive free gas cards today

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Arnold Food Pantry is handing out free gas cards Thursday to its clients. The money comes from donations from Arsenal Credit Union and Fireworks City. The Arnold Food Pantry is the largest independent food distribution center in the St. Louis area.
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomatoes
KSDK

The Amazing Home Tour: Inside a 1.3 million dollar new construction home in Kirkwood

Since a kid, I've always been fascinated in touring luxurious, big homes...and now that I'm an adult, that love has only grown larger. Because of this, I've decided to begin a new series here on the show called 'The Amazing Home Tour' where I'll take you all inside homes that are top of the line fancy and those that simply tell a story and let you learn more about the in's and out's.
KIRKWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
FOX2Now

What to know as PrideFest returns to Downtown St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS – One of the St. Louis region’s largest festivals celebrating the LGBTQ communities returns this weekend. PrideFest is set for June 25-26 in downtown St. Louis. The near-annual celebration was canceled the last two years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, PrideFest events around St. Louis have drawn up to 300,000 people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard co-owner Travis Dillon shares his three favorite summer activities in St. Louis

Did you know that before Ted Drewes Sr. was a frozen custard connoisseur, he was famous around town for being a champion tennis player on the Forest Park tennis courts?. Drewes Sr. took his family to Florida every winter to practice his tennis skills. After randomly being asked to sell frozen custard for a traveling circus by a friend in Florida, he put his own spin on a recipe and got to work. The business stuck, and Ted Drewes Frozen Custard was born: Drewes Sr. opened up a St. Petersburg, Florida, location in 1929, and then returned to St. Louis to open several Ted Drewes locations between 1930 and 1941.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite Challah

Challah is a perfect symbol of the Jewish faith. It’s the centerpiece of the Shabbat table and has become interwoven into all fabrics of Jewish society in one way or another. Challah is made in various sizes and shapes, all of which have a meaning. Braided ones, which may...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy