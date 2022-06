Twins: -1.5 (+125) Total: 9.5 (Over -105/Under -115) The Twins are sending out Devin Smeltzer for this game, and the left hander is one of the most fade worthy pitchers in baseball. Smeltzer is facing a Guardians lineup that struggles against southpaws (20th in OPS), but I can't trust him and think Cleveland can find a way to tag him giving his underlying metrics.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO