(El Monte, CA) — Another city in California gave a “no confidence” vote for Los Angeles County’s District Attorney. In a Tuesday night vote, the El Monte city council voted five-to-nothing to move on the resolution against George Gascon . It marks the 35th city in the state to come to that conclusion and follows the shooting deaths of two El Monte police officers last week. The shooter was apparently on probation following a plea deal regarding a drugs and weapons case last year. Prior to the vote, Gascon held a press conference defending the probation saying the suspect did not have any history of violence.

