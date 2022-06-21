ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

'Love' is in the air: Black-owned bridal shop opens doors in St. Paul

fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the last name Love, Lorraine Love seemed...

www.fox9.com

minnesotamonthly.com

Mucci’s Patio in St. Paul Reminds Us Where It All Started

Restaurateur Tim Niver is a pragmatist who plays the long game, so when he decided to shutter Mucci’s Uptown space in January because of the pandemic, he turned his focus to the flagship space in St. Paul. Consider its current incarnation a welcome reboot—the part where Niver and executive chef/co-owner Chris Uhrich open a long-overdue patio and remind us where it all started.
SAINT PAUL, MN
worldnationnews.com

Saint Paul businessman and veteran Ralph Nardini dies at 93

St. Paul businessman Ralph Nardini died on June 6 at the age of 93 at his home in Shoreview. “Ralph was a friend to everyone,” said Joe Fox, who served with Nardini on the Board of the Ramsey County Fair. “He was a warm person and had no problem making strangers feel comfortable.”
SHOREVIEW, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Gets Taste of Minnesota State Fair

The good stuff of the Minnesota State Fair has arrived in New Hope. The Hy-Vee grocery store in New Hope is hosting a sampling of State Fair favorites. Food trucks set up in the store parking lot, offering mini doughnuts, corndogs, cheese curds, French fries, fresh-squeezed lemonade and even deep-fried Oreos.
NEW HOPE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Pride organizers stress past, present and future for 50th anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS -- Twin Cities Pride is back and in full force, and Loring Park is likely to be packed with people celebrating this weekend.The Pride festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. It was scaled back last year, but this year it's back as normal, and it celebrates 50 years of the LGBTQ+ community in the Twin Cities and beyond.There are events that happen throughout June being that it is Pride month, but the biggest event in Minnesota is Twin Cities Pride weekend. It includes multiple events."We think it's going to be one of our biggest turnouts," Twin...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's in its peak strawberry-picking window

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
ANOKA, MN
mprnews.org

Twin Cities Jazz Fest makes its return

It’s the end of June, which means the Twin Cities Jazz Festival is making its yearly return to Downtown St. Paul. This Friday and Saturday a diverse array of talented musicians will take the stage at Mears Park and over 25 indoor venues across town. The whole festival is free giving jazz fans old and new the chance to experience some of the scene’s top musicians from around the country and here in the Twin Cities. Steve Heckler, the executive director of the Twin Cities Jazz Festival, joined Cathy to talk about what’s new.
SAINT PAUL, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Top Shops for Ice Cream in Minnesota, 2022

Slathering on sunscreen, heading to a cabin for the weekend, and hosting bonfires with friends are all signs that point to ice cream season. Check out these shops across Minnesota that are taking advantage of the heat and our taste for something sweet. TWIN CITIES METRO AREA. Adele’s Frozen Custard...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Minnesota woman’s cloud picture goes viral

AKELEY, Minn. (KVRR) – A Minnesota woman says she didn’t even intend on taking the picture. Theresa Lucas of Bemidji was coming back from visiting family in Rochester for a few days and was on Highway 64 near Akeley. There was a storm brewing over the weekend. Her daughter was afraid at home wondering where her mom was.
AKELEY, MN

