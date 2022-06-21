SBLive's 2022 Washington all-state baseball team: Meet the top stars acoss all classifications

Here is SBLive’s Washington high school all-state baseball team for spring 2022, recognizing the most impactful players in the state during the first full season to be held in the state in three years.

The one statewide team represents all six Washington high school classifications with players from Class 4A to Class 2B.

Players were selected based on spring high school performance, coach recommendations, all-league awards, team success and is compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler.

STATE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

J.R. Ritchie, Bainbridge, sr.

JR Ritchie warms up for a pitching start before a district playoff game against Bonney Lake in May. Photo by Todd Milles

No one in Washington could do or make quite the impact Ritchie is capable of on a baseball field. One opposing coach said he's the best high school pitcher he's ever laid eyes on in person. His high-profile drew heckles from opposing fans . He could weeks away from inking a lucrative professional contract. Of the deep pool of talent in the state of Washington, Ritchie, a projected first round pick in July's MLB Draft, finished his high school career with his best all-around season to date. He starred as a hitter, drawing buzz from at least one MLB club as a short stop. Ritchie posted above a .400 batting average every year he suited up for Bainbridge (.470 this spring) and surpassed his double and home run totals from his junior year. He appeared poised to lead Bainbridge to a Class 3A state championship, but he and several teammates came down with COVID-19 on the eve of the team's first round regional playoff game against 12-seeded Mercer Island and had his prep career end in an 8-0 loss he couldn't even attend — as if the virus hadn't already put enough of a damper on his high school baseball career already, cancelling his sophomore season and shortening his junior campaign. "You could put this guy in double-A and he'd be fine," Bainbridge coach Geoff Brown, who played three years in the minors, said. The 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher went 7-0 with a 0.39 ERA, .100 opposing batting average, 74 strikeouts and just four walks in 35 1/3 innings.

—

STATE COACH OF THE YEAR

Blane Berry, Bellevue Christian

Bellevue Christian players drench one another in ice water after beating Cedar Park Christian to win the 1A state baseball championship in late May at Yakima's County Stadium. Photo by Sean Carter

When Blane Berry showed up to the first practice of the season, his first thoughts weren't about a state title. Coming off of a 10-0 season in the COVID-shortened 2021 spring, he only had 11 players on his roster, which included six ninth graders and a player who was just a courtesy runner due to a broken wrist. Admittedly, he wondered if the Vikings' Class 1A title window had closed. "It's all we had all year," Berry said, "it made substitutions easy." His winning formula started with pitching and defense, and he got a stellar season from ace Taylor Franklin (10-0, 0.40 ERA, seven shutouts, 87 Ks, 5 BB). When the bats didn't produce, they found ways to "manufacture runs." They went 21-0, swept the 1A Nisqually League and district title and entered state playoffs as the 2-seed and took down top-seeded Cedar Park Christian 7-1 for the title, which on paper had the most overwhelming winning margin of any No. 1 seed in the state. He credits a group of young players unafraid of big moments, or attacking a live fastball, but he's also due credit for holding it all together.

—

SBLIVE'S 2022 WASHINGTON ALL-STATE BASEBALL TEAM

Catcher: Colton Bower, North Kitsap (2A), sr.

The three-sport standout led the Vikings to a playoff appearance and the top overall seed. He was dominant in all facets. Bower, a Washington State signee, hit for .479 on the season with 34 hits, 36 RBI, 1.201 on base/slugging percentage and was arguably the best defensive catcher in the state, picking off 10 runners on back-picks.

Corner infielder: Jeremiah Crain, Puyallup (4A), sr.

The Tacoma Community College signee was a standout defense presence at third base and an offensive leader for the Vikings. Hit .396 with 30 RBI during a 4A SPSL title and deep state playoff run as the runners-up.

Corner infielder: Asher Lindgren, Moses Lake (4A), sr.

Lindgren, the Big 9 Defensive Player of the Year, makes a catch at first. Photo courtesy of Moses Lake Athletics

He was a part of Moses Lake’s 4A state championship run as a ninth grader in 2019. Three years later, he led a deep playoff run that only ended by a no-hitter from Richland’s Joey Pearson in the regional finals. The CBBN defensive player of the year and two-year team captain hit .422 with six doubles, three triples, 23 RBI and eight stolen bases.

Middle infielder: Dominic Hellman, Jackson (4A), sr.

The 4A Wesco MVP was a standout power hitter and defensive presence at short stop and third. Also was awarded a scholarship as a part of a Dwayne Lane’s Athlete of the Year selection, The Everett Herald POY selection as a junior and Perfect Game All-American.

Middle infielder: Drew Johnson, West Valley of Yakima (4A), sr.

One of two returning starters from a team that went undefeated in the COVID-shortened 2021 season, Johnson was a leader in the clubhouse and at short stop. Also a two-year all-CBBN wide receiver, the Tacoma Community College commit was named Big 9 MVP this spring and led the Rams (16-2) to 17 consecutive wins, a Big 9 title and the No. 3 overall seed in the 4A state playoffs.

Middle infielder: Colton Kennedy, Lake Washington (3A), sr.

Voted 3A KingCo MVP and a first team all-league pitcher by coaches, Kennedy led the 2019 3A champs to another 3A KingCo championship and return trip to the state playoffs as the 2-seed. He did a little bit of everything well. As a starting pitcher, the Utah Valley pledge fanned 12 batters in a six-inning league start and broke the 15-year-old program record for bases stolen in a season (19).

Middle infielder: Chris Parkin, Columbia River (2A), soph.

The Rapids dominance of its backyard included a 2A Greater St. Helens League title, 2A District IV title win over Tumwater and a run to the 2A championship that ended with a loss to those same T-Birds and second place finish. None of it would have happened without the emergence of sophomore short stop Chris Parkin, who at times carried the team offensively. He batted .512 with a .590 on-base percentage, 31 RBI and 12 extra base hits. And he was 3-0 in 18 relief innings with a 0.77 ERA.

Outfielder: Taber Fast, Olympia (4A), sr.

Olympia left-handed pitcher Taber Fast winds up during the 4A state championship game. He started on the mound and threw the tying run out at home from left field to clinch the 7-6 win over Puyallup. Photo by Jon Keller

His talent extended from the mound to the outfield and he made a season-defining impact in both. The Texas Tech pledge went 4-1 with 77 strikeouts, a 2.1 ERA and hit .430, 20 RBI, six doubles and three triples on the season. His most memorable play was his last — a rocket throw from right field to beat the tying runner at home base to secure the 7-6 4A title over Puyallup (see the play at the top of the page).

Outfielder: Michael Crossland, Roosevelt (3A), jr.

The junior outfielder, all-Metro League and Metro all-star game selection hit an eye-popping .500 with 19 RBI, two doubles, three triples and a home run. The Roughriders went 8-10 on the season.

Outfielder: Noah Weintraub, Eastlake (4A), sr.

The 4A KingCo MVP and Lewis-Clark State pledge was a standout defensive presence in the outfield and one of the state’s most consistent hitters, going .415 with 17 RBI, two home runs and 17 strikeouts and a 2.40 ERA as a relief pitcher. The Wolves were prolific as a team stealing bases, and Weintraub was the leader with more than 20 bases stolen in the regular season.

Designated hitter: Chandler Tuupo, Issaquah (4A), sr.

The co-4A KingCo player of the year was a leader on an Eagles team that reached the regional title before losing to eventual state champion Olympia. The Wabash Valley College pledge hit .403 with 27 RBI and five home runs on the season and was selected to play in the All-State Baseball Series in Yakima.

Utility: Carson Coffield, Mt. Spokane (3A), sr.

The Greater Spokane League MVP was a dynamic bat and clutch in relief, leading the Wildcats to a 3A state third place finish. He hit .481 on the season with 31 RBI, two home runs and didn't give up an earned run as a closer while collecting eight saves.

Utility: Danny Dickinson, Kennewick (3A), sr.

Danny Dickinson, Ambrose Driver lead Kennnewick past Mt. Spokane into WIAA 3A baseball title (; 2:16)

When he talked, teammates listened. When he led on the field, they followed. Dickinson, the Mid-Columbia Conference player of the year, was the leader and catalyst for the Lions' on their run to an MCC title and state runner-up finish. He hit over .500 and five home runs on the season, was a shutout closer and helped bond a young, talented group through post-practice games of whiffle ball.

Utility: Payton Graham, Kamiakin (4A), sr.

A standout utility player in both football and baseball, Graham poses with his family during a Kamiakin game in spring 2022.

There may not be a better embodiment of a true utility player. The Gonzaga commit and multi-sport standout followed up his shutdown MCC pitcher of the year junior season with another strong season on the mound and an even stronger season at bat. He hit over .500 in league play and was a standout defensive presence at third base. Said one opposing coach: "He was one of the toughest outs and biggest offensive threats in the league."

Utility: Bjorn Johnson, Lincoln of Seattle (3A), jr.

The only all-Metro League first team selection as a hitter and pitcher, as decided by coaches, and the resume backs it up. He threw 42 innings with a 0.89 ERA and 65 strikeouts and hit .386 batting average, .478 on base percentage and .458 slugging percentage. He led the Lynx to an 18-6 record and committed to Auburn at season's end.

Pitcher: Sam Boyle, Columbia River (2A), sr.

Columbia River beats Tumwater in 2A District 4 baseball championship (; 1:41)

All the makings of a dominant NCAA Division I arm were there, and the next step to the hard-throwing Washington-bound lefty was command. Boyle has never given up many runs, but his development from effectively wild to a high-percentage strike-thrower allowed for his best-ever season. He led the Rapids to the Class 2A state championship game, where it lost to Tumwater, and posted a 10-0 record and 0.56 ERA with 119 strikeouts across 62 innings pitched.

Pitcher: Jackson Cox, Toutle Lake (2B), sr.

Surging MLB Draft prospect Jackson cox having a dominant season at Class 2B Toutle Lake (; 2:15)

A devastating slider and commanding fastball, Cox did everything and more to back up his high-round MLB Draft buzz. The Oregon commit was a cut above the entire Class 2B, tossing 107 strikeouts, 19 hits given up and a 0.00 ERA on the season, helping lead a Fighting Ducks postseason run that ended with a state runner-up finish.

Pitcher: Miles Gosztola, West Seattle (3A), jr.

Miles Gosztola, West Seattle's left-handed ace, celebrates an out during his breakout junior season. Photo by Porter Hammer

Gosztola had utter authority on what happened inside the batter's box. West Seattle's ace, a junior Gonzaga commit, did not give up a single earned run during Metro League play, surpassed Snohomish great Blake Snell's record of 118 strikeouts in a season and helped the Wildcats nab the top overall seed in the Class 3A state playoffs and reach the final four.

Pitcher: Rylan Haider, Olympia (4A), sr.

Olympia right-handed pitcher Rylan Haider pitches in the 4A state semifinal against Richland at Gesa Stadium in Pasco. The Bears won 7-3. Photo by Andy Buhler

In the Bears' first 4A state championship run in the school's more than 100-year history, Haider put together a gem of a season. The ace Washington State commit went 10-0 with a .894. ERA in 63 innings and hit .329 with 20 RBI and 10 doubles.

Pitcher: Ryan Orr, Tumwater (2A), sr.

Ryan Orr, a Washington State signee, delivers 17 strikeouts to lead Tumwater past Shadle Park in regional playoffs (; 2:27)

On the mound, he might have had the state's most dominant pitching season start to finish, going 8-1 with 93 strikeouts with a .863 ERA. The Washington State commit also delivered the game-winning hit in the Class 2A state championship and went .348 (average), .548 (on base percentage) and .508 (slugging percentage) on the year with two home runs and 17 RBI.

Pitcher: Joey Pearson, Richland (4A), sr.

The list of hurdles Richland's ace, who can only see out of one eye , cleared is astounding. The Lower Columbia College signee returned from Tommy John surgery and threw two no-hitters on the season, including one in the regional championship against Moses Lake to send the Bombers to the Class 4A state semifinals. Went 6-1 with a 1.5 ERA, 35 strikeouts and nine walks in 40 innings.