There are many summer events to look forward to this year. With the Jersey City Fourth of July celebration on the horizon, another brand new summer event has just been announced. Le Dîner en Blanc, the popular Parisian-inspired pop-up picnic characterized by its famous all-white dress code, will take place in Jersey City for the first time ever this summer. While the exact date is not yet known, the waiting list for this internationally-beloved event is now open. Read on for what we know about Jersey City’s first Le Dîner en Blanc — along with how to register for this summer event.

2 DAYS AGO