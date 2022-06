SEATTLE, Wash., June 21, 2022 — The Washington State Democratic Party is set to host its bi-annual convention Friday and Saturday in Tacoma, marking the first in-person convention since 2018. The two-day event will be held in the Tacoma Convention Center at 1500 Commerce St. The general session meeting, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., is open to members of the media, and will feature remarks from Democratic National Chairman Jaime Harrison.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO