Fast-moving grass fire forces evacuations in San Mateo County hills

REDWOOD CITY – A 20-acre brush fire prompted evacuation orders and injured a firefighter as it grew to seven alarms in San Mateo County near Redwood City Tuesday afternoon.Around 8:30 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted the evacuation orders had been downgraded to warnings and "all warnings are lifted." The fire was 5% contained.Cal Fire officials said the fire began as two separate incidents in the Emerald Hills neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. The first fire, known as the Colton Fire, was contained after burning several acres.Meanwhile, the Edgewood Fire burning near Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive continued to grow in size,...
