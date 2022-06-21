Fast-moving grass fire forces evacuations in San Mateo County hills

MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- A brush fire in Morgan Hill that authorities believe was sparked by a resident using a generator burned several homes Tuesday.The fire burned near the Morgan Hill-San Jose border, near Dougherty Avenue and Live Oak around 9 p.m. According to one of the homeowners, power in the area had been out since 4:30 p.m. and a neighbor was using a generator on his property. The homeowner said the generator caught the grass on fire at the neighbor's home, which then spread to his property. The fire destroyed three mobile homes and a number of outbuildings. The...

MORGAN HILL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO