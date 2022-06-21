After Philly Gun Arrest During 2020 Election, Joshua Macias Convened with Proud Boys Leaders on Jan. 6 Insurrection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of an elderly man out on a morning walk on Tuesday. Police say 77-year-old Loi Nguyen was shot and killed steps away from his home while finishing up his daily walk on the 4200 block of L Street Tuesday morning. Police have released surveillance video from the shooting in hopes of identifying the suspect. The video shows a person in a red hooded sweatshirt running up behind Nguyen before shooting him and running from the area. Neighbors say this crime was especially cruel given the victim’s age and how it happened. You could time your morning by 77-year-old Loi’s walk. Same time, same place. “He never left the block so he would literally just come through the alleyway, down Bristol, to L, up L, back to Hunting Park and he would just circle,” Gianna Cianci said. The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and red athletic shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

