Cell Phones

MediaTek counters the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 with the new Dimensity 9000 Plus

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • MediaTek has announced the new Dimensity 9000+ flagship chipset.
  • The chip's Cortex X-2 core is clocked at a higher 3.2GHz for faster performance.
  • The Dimensity will go up against the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 when the first phones launch in Q3 2022.

As we await the first phones with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to reach the market, MediaTek is coming onto the scene with a mid-year refresh of its own. The chipmaker has announced the new Dimensity 9000+ chipset to give flagship smartphones a boost in the second half of 2022.

One of the biggest differences between the Dimensity 9000 and this newer chip is the increase in CPU power. The main Cortex X-2 performance core is clocked a bit higher at 3.2GHz, up from 3.05GHz on the standard Dimensity 9000. This should provide a 5% boost in performance, while the Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU will see a 10% performance increase.

MediaTek also highlights other features borrowed from its earlier chipset, such as support for 320MP sensors and triple HDR recording with up to three cameras. The chipset also sports some of the latest connectivity standards, including Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and a 5G modem supporting 7Gbps downloads using sub-6 bands, thanks to carrier aggregation.

"Building on the success of our first flagship 5G chipset, the Dimensity 9000+ ensures that device makers always have access to the most advanced high-performance features and the latest mobile technologies, making it possible for their top-tier smartphones to stand out," says Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "With a suite of top-tier AI, gaming, multimedia, imaging and connectivity features, the Dimensity 9000+ delivers faster gameplay, seamless streaming and an all-around better user experience."

MediaTek expects the first Android phones powered by the Dimensity 9000+ chipset to ship in Q3 of this year, pitting the chipset against the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

