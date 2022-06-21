ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

First Alert Weather Alert: Monsoonal thunderstorms through this evening

By Haley Clawson
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Etuc_0gHrU0nQ00

THE LATEST

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:00 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cphl8_0gHrU0nQ00

PREVIOUS DISCUSSION

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert today. Monsoonal moisture moved into Southern California overnight bringing the chance for thunderstorms for the first time this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWUkN_0gHrU0nQ00

This morning thunderstorms were widespread across the region, particularly in an arc from LA to Bakersfield. Rainfall has been light, but there have been frequent lightning strikes. Dew points were quick to rise into the 50s, creating a humid environment as it was time to head out the door.

With the extra moisture in place, light and scattered showers were present in the early morning hours, mainly over the High Desert. More thunderstorms began to develop with the afternoon heat. Storms developed over local mountains, bringing some rain to the Coachella Valley. Radar will remain active into the early evening before skies clear through the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxk82_0gHrU0nQ00

While it will be a humid couple of days, the threat of dry thunderstorms exists. This is a concern as lightning strikes could lead to wildfires. Moisture in the atmosphere will linger into Thursday, bringing another opportunity for rain in the desert. Isolated storms are probable in the afternoon. Winds will become breezy through the evening hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udVDy_0gHrU0nQ00

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WF3Z9_0gHrU0nQ00

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

The post First Alert Weather Alert: Monsoonal thunderstorms through this evening appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Channel

Dry thunderstorms arrive in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dry thunderstorms have made their way to Kern County, bringing a mix of scattered rain, hail, and lighting. These storms brought on by a low pressure system from the coast pulling up some monsoonal moisture. This system will bring some rain, but it won't be an heavy downpour. The real risk is lightning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Early morning lightning strikes cause fires across Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lightning strikes early Wednesday morning caused several fires across Kern County. Firefighters responded to a call about a brush fire in Stallion Springs, but thanks to a strong response and heavy rain in the area, the fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters also responded to several tree fires across town. One palm […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Man killed in Mojave crash Wednesday night identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a car crash in Mojave Wednesday night. The coroner’s office said Seanjay Sharma, 37, of Marina Del Rey, was the driver of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over. The crash was reported at around 8:40 […]
MOJAVE, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Inmate from San Diego County killed inside Kern Valley State Prison

An inmate from San Diego County was killed earlier this week inside Kern Valley State Prison, authorities said Saturday. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Esteban Ceja, 29, and Adrian Gurrola, 31, are believed to have attacked the inmate in a common room with an “inmate-manufactured” weapon.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Detentions deputy smoked meth daily before work: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Asked if she lost a purse, Detentions Deputy Elizabeth Fernandez said, “I know where this is going, yes.” She knew staff at Lerdo Jail had found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside her purse, but claimed she found the illicit items in a bathroom stall inside the facility and had meant to […]
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy