THE LATEST

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:00 p.m.

PREVIOUS DISCUSSION

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert today. Monsoonal moisture moved into Southern California overnight bringing the chance for thunderstorms for the first time this season.

This morning thunderstorms were widespread across the region, particularly in an arc from LA to Bakersfield. Rainfall has been light, but there have been frequent lightning strikes. Dew points were quick to rise into the 50s, creating a humid environment as it was time to head out the door.

With the extra moisture in place, light and scattered showers were present in the early morning hours, mainly over the High Desert. More thunderstorms began to develop with the afternoon heat. Storms developed over local mountains, bringing some rain to the Coachella Valley. Radar will remain active into the early evening before skies clear through the night.

While it will be a humid couple of days, the threat of dry thunderstorms exists. This is a concern as lightning strikes could lead to wildfires. Moisture in the atmosphere will linger into Thursday, bringing another opportunity for rain in the desert. Isolated storms are probable in the afternoon. Winds will become breezy through the evening hours.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here .

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

The post First Alert Weather Alert: Monsoonal thunderstorms through this evening appeared first on KESQ .