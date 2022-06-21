ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Batch and Box Cookies Planning New Outpost in UTC

By Jeannine Boisse
 2 days ago

Batch & Box Cookies looks to be adding another stop for cookies in La Jolla . According to a recent permit filing, their second location is headed for The Collection at UTC . The cookie company currently operates from Del Mar Highlands Town Center .

Owner Meghann Pricer-Smith opened Batch & Box in 2020. The brand is centered around kindness and community because sharing a fresh cookie with your nearest and dearest is the epitome of love and warmth.

Batch & Box cookies are handcrafted in-house daily using quality ingredients and offering gluten-friendly options, pickup, delivery, catering, and shipping of their gourmet cookie assortments.

Their cookie lineup includes the Classic Chocolate Chip, The Doodle (a Snickerdoodle style), The Lady, a white chocolate raspberry cookie, plus seasonal offerings like The Salty Blonde, a riff on a blondie with butterscotch and caramel morsels topped with a pinch of sea salt.

What Now San Diego reached out to the team at Batch and Box for information about the new outpost. An opening date has not been announced. For more information and to order cookies for delivery or pickup, visit their Website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3Frp_0gHrTerK00


Comments / 0

 

