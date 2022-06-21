ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

StretchLab opens June 27 in Mesa

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPViC_0gHrTdyb00

StretchLab, an assisted stretching franchise, is opening its newest studio June 27 at 1940 S. Val Vista Drive in Mesa.

The studio will introduce people of all ages and fitness levels to the various health and wellness benefits of working with highly trained flexologists in an open, modern, fun and approachable environment, according to a release.

To give the Mesa community an opportunity to become familiar with the StretchLab experience, the new studio will celebrate its opening with two weeks of discount pricing for its services, including one-on-one assisted stretching and group stretches, the release states.

StretchLab Mesa is owned and operated by entrepreneurs Rick and Gretchen Bell. After starting and selling a mortgage financing firm, and then a commercial flooring company, the Bells were ready for a new business venture. They first experienced StretchLab last July, fell in love with how it made them feel, and knew it was the perfect fit for their next entrepreneurial venture, the release states.

“StretchLab improves how your body runs and helps it to function as it should, restoring mobility, flexibility, posture and relieving joint pain. This helps you feel better mentally and physically, getting your body back to where it once was or enhancing your modality as it functions today,” said co-owner Gretchen. “Those who choose to engage with StretchLab will see those benefits after their first visit, and we can’t wait to welcome the community into the studio.”

StretchLab offers a variety of one-on-one personalized stretching services including a 25-minute stretch that concentrates on the client’s current stretching needs, as well as a 50-minute head-to-toe deep stretch that addresses all major muscle groups. In addition to one-on-one stretching services, two small-format group stretches will be available in which a trained flexologist leads clients through a warm-up and sequence of stretches to address major muscle groups. Monthly memberships are available for four or eight visits per month, drop-in stretches will also be available as well as shared family memberships.

The Mesa studio will also offer the TRX MAPS machine, which identifies movement inefficiencies across four critical categories: mobility, activation, posture and symmetry. The MAPS score is created utilizing 3D technology to perform a total body movement assessment scan in under 30 seconds, as users perform three body-weight squats. Results are delivered on-screen and via email, which will allow StretchLab’s flexologists to better serve the needs of its diverse members. This creates a customized movement plan and offers a measurable way to see progress in flexibility.

StretchLab Mesa is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The studio can be reached at StretchLab.com, by email at mesagm@stretchlab.com, by phone at 480-892-2065 or text at 480-400-2408.

About StretchLab

Founded in 2015, StretchLab is an assisted stretching brand that was created to help people through customized flexibility services

Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 in 2022, Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises in 2021 and 2022, as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020 and 2021, StretchLab is headquartered in Irvine, California, and backed by Xponential Fitness.

Go to stretchlab.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Woman Pays It Forward to Mesa Swim instructor

Advanced Materials Technology is a Chandler-based, family-owned, full-service machine shop. Arizona Cardinals send students and teachers on Washington, D.C. field trip. Nearly 300 teachers and students get to spend four days in the nation's capital, thanks to the Cardinals and State Farm. Jaime's Local Love: Homage Coffee House. Updated: Jun....
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tempe-based HercuTech disrupts construction with lumber replacement

Construction is changing, and builders are looking for better ways. This is the very reason why Tempe-based HercuTech delivers a lumber replacement with its innovative product, HercuWall, an ICC-certified panelized exterior and demising wall system technology that is disrupting construction. HercuWall is comprised of four common materials – made of...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Mesa, AZ
Lifestyle
azbigmedia.com

Mesa becomes first to max out SRP energy-efficiency rebates

It isn’t an easy feat. A milestone no other city in Salt River Project territory has ever reached, until now. SRP launched its Business Rebates in 2009 and the City of Mesa is the first municipality ever to earn the maximum of $300,000 annually in energy-efficiency rebates and incentives.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stretchlab Mesa
ABC 15 News

Veterinarian shortage impacting pet owners across Maricopa County

MESA, AZ — Answering phones, filling prescriptions and preparing for surgery. It's another busy day inside AZPetVet's Mesa hospital. In the middle of it all is Traver Reinhart's 3-year-old Corgi, Sylvester, getting his yearly vaccines. "I expect them to be a month out," he said. "Because last time we...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

4545 N 67th Ave #1119

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Continental Sports is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Continental Sports is available for immediate move in! Home has a large open floor plan, a bay window in the dining area, a galley kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space and ceiling fans through out. Master has his/her closets and master bath has double sinks and a walk in tile shower. Property also has a covered patio and is close to city bus lines, schools, shopping and highway access.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
AZFamily

United Airlines to cut 50 domestic flights daily starting July 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - United Airlines has announced that it will be cutting 50 domestic flights every day from its Newark, New Jersey hub starting July 1. That’s 12% of the airlines’ schedule. Some cancellations are due to bad weather, engineering difficulties with the aircraft, and recently, the...
GILBERT, AZ
oucampus.org

3913 E. Campbell Ave.

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home two Doors from LGO & Postino!!! - This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is just 2 doors down from two of Arcadia's favorite spots to eat and congregate- LGO & Postino! The home also boasts hardwood flooring throughout. The updated features kitchen with butcher's block counter tops, stainless steel appliances a gas range and soft close cabinets! Both bathrooms have been full remodeled and feature beautiful tile work and modern vanities. The spacious backyard is ideal for a picnic to go from LGO! With convenient access to all the Arcadia has to offer, as well as the Biltmore and Old Town Scottsdale near by, this home is not only gorgeous but has an ideal location! It won't last long so call today to schedule your showing!
ARCADIA, KS
azbigmedia.com

350 acres of land in Casa Grande sells for $20 million

Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of a 350-acre property in Casa Grande for $20 million. The land in Casa Grande sits near Lucid Motors, with whom Arizona Land Consulting sold two parcels of land to last month for $17.3 million.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Rain, dust, wind pelt metro Phoenix during first major storm of monsoon season

PHOENIX — The first major storm of the monsoon season arrived Thursday in metro Phoenix, bringing with it rain, wind and dust. Some areas of north Phoenix received .39 inches of rain, while parts of Scottsdale got .16 inches and Mesa recorded .08 inches, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased at QuikTrip in west Phoenix

PHOENIX – For the second time in less than a week, a Powerball ticket purchased at a Valley gas station hit for $50,000. The latest winner was sold at the QuikTrip at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix. The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Another Phoenix Church Sues DEA Over Religious Use of Ayahuasca

The Church of the Eagle and the Condor, a religious congregation in Phoenix, gets its name from a prophecy originating in the Andes of Peru, which foretells a cultural unification of the North and South Americas. In fulfillment of this prophecy, they say, members of the church drink ayahuasca, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy