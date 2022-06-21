StretchLab opens June 27 in Mesa

StretchLab, an assisted stretching franchise, is opening its newest studio June 27 at 1940 S. Val Vista Drive in Mesa.

The studio will introduce people of all ages and fitness levels to the various health and wellness benefits of working with highly trained flexologists in an open, modern, fun and approachable environment, according to a release.

To give the Mesa community an opportunity to become familiar with the StretchLab experience, the new studio will celebrate its opening with two weeks of discount pricing for its services, including one-on-one assisted stretching and group stretches, the release states.

StretchLab Mesa is owned and operated by entrepreneurs Rick and Gretchen Bell. After starting and selling a mortgage financing firm, and then a commercial flooring company, the Bells were ready for a new business venture. They first experienced StretchLab last July, fell in love with how it made them feel, and knew it was the perfect fit for their next entrepreneurial venture, the release states.

“StretchLab improves how your body runs and helps it to function as it should, restoring mobility, flexibility, posture and relieving joint pain. This helps you feel better mentally and physically, getting your body back to where it once was or enhancing your modality as it functions today,” said co-owner Gretchen. “Those who choose to engage with StretchLab will see those benefits after their first visit, and we can’t wait to welcome the community into the studio.”

StretchLab offers a variety of one-on-one personalized stretching services including a 25-minute stretch that concentrates on the client’s current stretching needs, as well as a 50-minute head-to-toe deep stretch that addresses all major muscle groups. In addition to one-on-one stretching services, two small-format group stretches will be available in which a trained flexologist leads clients through a warm-up and sequence of stretches to address major muscle groups. Monthly memberships are available for four or eight visits per month, drop-in stretches will also be available as well as shared family memberships.

The Mesa studio will also offer the TRX MAPS machine, which identifies movement inefficiencies across four critical categories: mobility, activation, posture and symmetry. The MAPS score is created utilizing 3D technology to perform a total body movement assessment scan in under 30 seconds, as users perform three body-weight squats. Results are delivered on-screen and via email, which will allow StretchLab’s flexologists to better serve the needs of its diverse members. This creates a customized movement plan and offers a measurable way to see progress in flexibility.

StretchLab Mesa is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The studio can be reached at StretchLab.com, by email at mesagm@stretchlab.com, by phone at 480-892-2065 or text at 480-400-2408.

About StretchLab

Founded in 2015, StretchLab is an assisted stretching brand that was created to help people through customized flexibility services

Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 in 2022, Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises in 2021 and 2022, as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020 and 2021, StretchLab is headquartered in Irvine, California, and backed by Xponential Fitness.

Go to stretchlab.com.