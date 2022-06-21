Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lucas, Marion, Monroe by NWS

Monday night at 10:57 p.m. Marion County Sheriffs’ Deputies was called to the 700 block of Orchard Street in Melcher-Dallas. 53-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, forced his way into the home using a pry bar and was armed with a .22 caliber rifle. Elmore made contact with the female who lived at the house and had a no-contact order against him. Elmore held the female against her will and had a standoff with law enforcement. Elmore was charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and, two counts of Child Endangerment an Aggravated Misdemeanor.

