Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lucas, Marion, Monroe by NWS

CRESTON, IA – Officers with the Creston Police Department have issued a missing persons alert for a 30-year old male last seen in the Creston area around June 12th. Garrett Ray Woodhull is described as 6 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and of American Indian ethnicity. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The Iowa Missing Person Information Clearinghouse describes Woodhull as having a physical or mental disability.
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — An Illinois pilot came up about 40 miles short in his fuel calculations on Tuesday, forcing him to make an emergency landing in an Iowa bean field. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday north of Sully. A pilot and a passenger reported that they’d […]
(Union Co.) The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Justin Alan Robertson, of Greenfield, on June 18th on three warrants for Stalking – Violation of a Protective Order, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd Offense. Robertson was held in the Union County Jail on $7,000 cash only bond.
An accident involving a cement truck occurred this afternoon on Highway 5. The cement truck was southbound attempting to enter Highway 92 and took the corner too fast with a full load and ended up on its side. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and the Iowa State Patrol were all on the scene.
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A fire broke out in a vacant building in Ottumwa Wednesday. It happened around 10:29 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd and Phillips streets. According to fire crews at the scene, the fire started in the garage and extended to the rest of the vacant property.
DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist has died from injuries he received in a crash Tuesday night on Des Moines’ southeast side. The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at SE 14th Street and Virginia Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police said evidence and witness statements indicate a […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
(West Des Moines, IA) -- People can now buy and sell fireworks in West Des Moines. The city council voted Monday to allow the sale of fireworks in the city, two weeks out from Independence Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law in April, barring cities from banning the sale of fireworks. WDM Fire Marshall Mike Whitsell reminds residents about responsible use of fireworks in a video on the city's Facebook page.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big development is coming along Valley West Drive in West Des Moines. West Bank broke ground Wednesday on a new corporate headquarters on Westown Parkway. It says it's an effort to own the building it operates in after almost 130 years in business.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Nevada, Iowa man is now charged in the accidental shooting of another man. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Parker Strobehn was handling a gun at a Des Moines business last week when the gun went off. The bullet hit another man above the knee.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A broken motor means the city of Des Moines is no longer making money with wastewater. The wastewater plant on the southeast side normally pulls methane from wastewater to process and sell it. Currently, they're burning off the methane instead. That's because a key component...
There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say robbed five Dollar General stores while armed earlier this year. According to an online news release, authorities say the same person robbed four Dollar General stores in Des Moines between April 15th and […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Alexandra Lock has been donating plasma for years after never testing positive for HIV. But now after one reactive test result, she's barred from ever donating again. "Obviously I was going through all the scenarios in my head. Did they mix it up? Did they...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
Monday night at 10:57 p.m. Marion County Sheriffs’ Deputies was called to the 700 block of Orchard Street in Melcher-Dallas. 53-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, forced his way into the home using a pry bar and was armed with a .22 caliber rifle. Elmore made contact with the female who lived at the house and had a no-contact order against him. Elmore held the female against her will and had a standoff with law enforcement. Elmore was charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and, two counts of Child Endangerment an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
A fire that damaged their longtime home was just the beginning. Then came his cancer diagnosis, and now, because this couple in Afton, Iowa has had to take their time fixing the house, for obvious reasons, they are in a battle with the city, who now calls the home a "nuisance".
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s showcase of local sports history will soon shut its doors for good and move online only. The Iowa Hall of Pride, which is located within the Iowa Events Center, is closing on June 30, the Iowa High School Athletics Association announced Wednesday. Instead, it will move elements of the museum […]
