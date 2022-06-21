ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lucas, Marion, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-21 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

northwestmoinfo.com

Creston Police Issue Missing Person Alert

CRESTON, IA – Officers with the Creston Police Department have issued a missing persons alert for a 30-year old male last seen in the Creston area around June 12th. Garrett Ray Woodhull is described as 6 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and of American Indian ethnicity. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The Iowa Missing Person Information Clearinghouse describes Woodhull as having a physical or mental disability.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Plane makes emergency landing in Jasper County field

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — An Illinois pilot came up about 40 miles short in his fuel calculations on Tuesday, forcing him to make an emergency landing in an Iowa bean field. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday north of Sully. A pilot and a passenger reported that they’d […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Cement Truck Accident On Highway 5

An accident involving a cement truck occurred this afternoon on Highway 5. The cement truck was southbound attempting to enter Highway 92 and took the corner too fast with a full load and ended up on its side. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and the Iowa State Patrol were all on the scene.
ktvo.com

Fire destroys vacant property in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A fire broke out in a vacant building in Ottumwa Wednesday. It happened around 10:29 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd and Phillips streets. According to fire crews at the scene, the fire started in the garage and extended to the rest of the vacant property.
OTTUMWA, IA
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies after southeast Des Moines crash with pickup truck

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist has died from injuries he received in a crash Tuesday night on Des Moines’ southeast side. The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at SE 14th Street and Virginia Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police said evidence and witness statements indicate a […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Fireworks Allowed in West Des Moines

(West Des Moines, IA) -- People can now buy and sell fireworks in West Des Moines. The city council voted Monday to allow the sale of fireworks in the city, two weeks out from Independence Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law in April, barring cities from banning the sale of fireworks. WDM Fire Marshall Mike Whitsell reminds residents about responsible use of fireworks in a video on the city's Facebook page.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Topgolf Announces They’re Building First Iowa Facility

There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

What would a suspension of the federal gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Altoona Man Faces Multiple Felony Charges

Monday night at 10:57 p.m. Marion County Sheriffs’ Deputies was called to the 700 block of Orchard Street in Melcher-Dallas. 53-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, forced his way into the home using a pry bar and was armed with a .22 caliber rifle. Elmore made contact with the female who lived at the house and had a no-contact order against him. Elmore held the female against her will and had a standoff with law enforcement. Elmore was charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and, two counts of Child Endangerment an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
WHO 13

Iowa Hall of Pride closing at the end of June

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s showcase of local sports history will soon shut its doors for good and move online only. The Iowa Hall of Pride, which is located within the Iowa Events Center, is closing on June 30, the Iowa High School Athletics Association announced Wednesday. Instead, it will move elements of the museum […]

