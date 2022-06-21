ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandenburg, KY

Shirley Fay Applegate

By Mable Cundiff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Fay Applegate, age 81 of Brandenburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital Jewish. She was born April...

Two Former LMPD Officers Plead Guilty

More than a year after federal investigators launched a probe into Louisville Metro Police officers throwing drinks at people in west Louisville, two former officers have now pleaded guilty in the incident. According to the Department of Justice, 36 year-old Bryan Wilson and 40 year-old Curt Flynn were charged with...
LOUISVILLE, KY

