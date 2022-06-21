Shirley Fay Applegate

An Evansville, Indiana man was arrested in Daviess County after a high-speed pursuit Monday afternoon. A Kentucky State Police trooper patrolling the Audubon Parkway observed a silver Chevrolet Camero, driven by 29 year-old Meko D. Levels, heading eastbound at 80 miles-per-hour in a 70 miles-per-hour zone around 2:30 p.m. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop around the five-mile-marker; however, Levels sped up to over 150 miles-per-hour in an effort to flee. The pursuit crossed into Daviess County where a stationary trooper utilized a tire deflation device which was effective. Levels attempted to exit onto KY 1554 but could not stop and crashed into a guardrail and then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

