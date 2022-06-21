Driver crashes $240,000 sports car into guard rail in Washington

On early Wednesday, a man, believed to be in his late 40s, lost his life following a traffic accident in Lacey. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 1:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Carpenter Road Southeast. Officers responded to the scene after getting report of a resident hearing a motorcycle, followed by a “boom” sound, which was likely the sound of the crash.

LACEY, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO