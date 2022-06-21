ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Driver crashes $240,000 sports car into guard rail in Washington

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERCE COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Troopers are searching for the driver who crashed a $240,000 sports car on State Road 512 Monday night and fled the...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 15

Carl
1d ago

I don't get it..is like people buying Pitbulls..why get something that cannot handle well...He could killed someone, like guns..people buying Pitbulls and this type of cars should have some specific training.

Reply
2
 

