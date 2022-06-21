ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Licence to frill! How the first 007 was a Tudor spy for Elizabeth I who used tennis to weed out Catholics

By David Wilkes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Serving for his Queen and country has always been important to James Bond.

And the original 007 may have been doing it quite literally – on the tennis court.

The first spy to use ‘007’ as a code was a Tudor man who pretended to be a tennis player so he could gather information for Elizabeth I, according to author Christian Howgill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OrIdT_0gHrSetX00
Pictured: John Dee, astrologer to Queen Elizabeth I and the 'original 007'. According to author Christian Howgill, Elizabeth I would send out spies masquerading as tennis players to gather information for her - Jack Dee was a 'special favourite'

Mr Howgill told an audience at the Chalke Valley History Festival, sponsored by the Daily Mail, that John Dee was a ‘special favourite’ of the queen.

Intelligence services were important to her because she was a Protestant surrounded by Catholics, not just in her own country but all round Europe, and had a Catholic rival for the throne in Mary, Queen of Scots.

Mr Howgill said: ‘Elizabeth I would send out spies masquerading as tennis players to secretly gather information for her. After games, tongues would get loose and they’d discover who was really Protestant and who was Catholic.’

Early forms of tennis were popular in that age and were often played for large wagers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4e9B_0gHrSetX00
Pictured: Portrait of Queen Elizabeth I. Jack Dee would send letters to the queen using the code 007 so she would know it was genuine. Dr Dee studied at St John's College, Cambridge, and was considered one of the most learned men of his generation

Mr Howgill, author of the book How Tennis Invented Everything, continued: ‘They thought they were playing for money but they were actually playing for their lives. There was one special favourite of hers, a man called John Dee.

‘Whenever he wrote to her he would use a secret code within his letters so she knew it was from him and not someone trying to feed her false information. The code was 007.

‘If he used the phrase 007 in the letter she knew it was genuine. This was something Ian Fleming knew and incorporated into his books.’

He added: ‘Unlikely as it sounds, tennis invented James Bond.’

Dr Dee studied at St John’s College, Cambridge, and was considered one of the most learned men of his generation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGJbO_0gHrSetX00
Pictured: Daniel Craig as the modern day James Bond. 007 is largely associated with the James Bond spy films. It is believed that Dr Dee used '00' in his letters to symbolise his eyes or were a code meaning 'for your eyes only'

In the years after Elizabeth I ascended to the throne in 1558, she appointed him as her scientific and astrological adviser.

Supporters of the theory that he was a spy think the ‘00’ used in his letters to the queen could have symbolised his eyes or were a code meaning ‘for your eyes only’.

The ‘7’ may have been a sacred or lucky number which Dr Dee – who was fascinated by numerology and the mystical property of numbers – might have regarded as a prudent addition.

Shackleton crew’s seat of Endurance

As the crew of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s doomed ship Endurance awaited rescue in Antarctica, they had plenty to worry about.

But the simple act of changing underpants still brought ‘great joy’ to Sir James Wordie – a geologist among the group.

Author Joanna Grochowicz told the history festival yesterday: ‘He kept extensive diaries... [in] one whole entry for a day he wrote about how wonderful it was to change his underwear.

'He didn’t change them for a new pair, he turned them inside out. This was a great joy because he hadn’t turned them round for five months.

'He writes quite beautifully about how good that felt to have soft fabric against his skin after months of not washing.'

Miss Grochowicz, author of the book Shackleton’s Endurance, added: ‘You can imagine what the smell of these men must have been like.’ Endurance sank in November 1915. Shackleton and his men escaped in a lifeboat, but were not rescued until the following August.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Post-Jubilee, Harry and Meghan’s Feud With the Royals Is Uglier Than Ever

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. As further details of the belittling treatment dished out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee continued to emerge this week, it has become painfully apparent that relations between Harry and Meghan on one side, and his English family on the other, are at a historic low.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces make stylish duo at Royal Ascot

Twin sisters Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer made a stylish pair on the second day of Royal Ascot. Princess Diana ’s 29-year-old nieces looked marvelous wearing Michael Kors to the Ascot Racecourse on Wednesday, June 15. RELATED: Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
John Dee
Person
Ernest Shackleton
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
purewow.com

There’s a Reason Princess Anne Sat in the Back of the Carriage at Royal Ascot

This week, the royal family stepped out for Britain’s most popular horse racing event: the 2022 Royal Ascot. Although they attend the race every year, we never noticed the hidden meaning behind their grand entrance…until now. During the procession, the family was escorted across the lawn via horse-drawn...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Court#Catholic Church#Licence#Catholics#The Daily Mail#Protestant#Scots
tatler.com

Princess Ingrid Alexandra joins glamorous procession of European royals for first 18th birthday bash

A plethora of glamorous royals flocked to Deichman Bjørvika library in Oslo yesterday, for a grand dinner to mark the first of Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday celebrations. The second in line to the Norwegian throne reached the milestone occasion in January this year, but has postponed any formal festivities until now. Tomorrow, for the hottest event of the European social calendar, the princess will party alongside high-society guests at a gala at the palace, where her royal relatives are expected to rub shoulders with chic socialites and European It girls.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Pippa Middleton’s baby news revealed

Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gaining a new little cousin! According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge ’s sister Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child with her husband James Matthews. RELATED: Prince William and Kate share behind-the-scenes photos from Queen's Platinum Jubilee ...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Children who fled Nazis for the Garden of England: The extraordinary story of a schoolteacher who moved her pupils overseas to escape Hitler

By Deborah Cadbury (Two Roads £20, 448pp) When Sidney Finkel, a young Jewish boy from Poland, arrived at Bunce Court, a school in the Kent countryside, immediately after World War II, he was a traumatised survivor of the Holocaust. He had endured concentration camps, slave labour and the murder of his family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Medieval manuscript at Rochester Cathedral that contains early English laws from 7th century - including having to pay '50 shillings' for 'slaying someone in the king's house' - is added to prestigious global register of historic documents

A collection of early English laws preserved in a manuscript at one of the UK's oldest cathedrals has been added to a prestigious international register of historic documents. The document, known as the Textus Roffensis, predates the Magna Carta by nearly 100 years. It was compiled in the early 1120s...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
The Guardian

Ancient Rome rises again as amphitheatre craze spreads across Britain

Theatre performed under a starry sky, regular spa days, courtyard gardens with fountains, and luxurious seasonally inspired dining: the Romans in Britain had it all sorted. In popular imagination at least, the three and a half centuries of foreign rule that followed the Roman invasion in AD 43 saw the development of many of the cultural pursuits that are still enjoyed by the middle classes of the British Isles.
PERFORMING ARTS
BBC

Dolls from Nazi concentration camp sell for £5.6k

Four dolls made to mark the liberation of a Nazi concentration camp in 1945 have sold at auction for £5,625. The Red Cross cloth dolls were made by Jewish prisoners after the Allies liberated the Bergen-Belsen camp in World War Two. They were sold at auction in Newbury, Berkshire,...
SHOPPING
tatler.com

Four future European queens pose together at Princess Ingrid Alexandra's birthday gala

The great and the glamorous of Europe descended on Oslo this weekend to toast the coming of age of its future queen, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, who turned 18 in January. While Covid restrictions put paid to any grand celebrations at the start of the year, the same cannot be said for now, with a two-day extravaganza culminating in a glittering gala hosted by the princess's grandparents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, at the Royal Palace.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

431K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy