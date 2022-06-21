ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DHS signs off on COVID-19 vaccine for the littlest Wisconsinites

By Nick Viviani
Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state Dept. of Health Services opened the door to the last group of Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. On Tuesday, state health official signed off on allowing children between six months and five years old to get a special versions of the...

wearegreenbay.com

Which types of fireworks are illegal in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is right around the corner. Some people prefer to spend the holiday going to a fireworks show, others prefer to stay home and light off a few themselves. Before you head out to purchase fireworks, it may be beneficial...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

'Did I delete documents? Yes, I did': Gableman takes the stand

The former state Supreme Court justice leading a taxpayer-funded review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election spent his first two months on the job working from a public library computer, using a now-defunct Yahoo email account and regularly deleting records he deemed irrelevant to his final report. Michael Gableman testified...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Planned Parenthood: No abortions in Wisconsin scheduled past Saturday

FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Explosion survivors urge homeowners to get gas alarm. Joe and Debi Hendrichs believe the explosion wouldn't have happened if they had an explosive-gas alarm, which costs around $50. Wisconsin's ban on abortions stands. Updated: 3 hours ago. The 1849 law would take effect if the U.S. Supreme...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Second half of COVID-19 relief funding paid to Wisconsin communities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) distributed the second payment of American Rescue Plan Act to more than 1,800 Wisconsin communities Tuesday, the DOR released earlier today. The effort will distribute over $205 million in relief funds to smaller local governments throughout the state. These local...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Senator Roger Roth: Gov Evers Must Take Action to Defend The Safety of Our Citizens

Just over a month ago, Politico obtained a first draft of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court appeared poised to overrule Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. While a leak of this nature is unprecedented in modern times and is sure to cause untold damage to the operation of the Court as an institution moving forward, the reaction to the preliminary opinion has exposed the radical left’s disdain for our republic’s institutions and norms.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin should refund state surplus now, not later

So, what is the plan then? Governor Tony Evers had a plan to send a big chunk of the state budget surplus back to taxpayers in the form of rebate checks. That plan was dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Legislature. They held a special session at the request of the Governor as the law requires, but did not vote on the idea of sending rebate checks, or even debate the idea. But more importantly, they also didn’t come up with their own plan. The state of Wisconsin’s budget surplus is estimated at $3.8 billion. That doesn’t include the $1.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund, the largest in state history. Instead, as Wisconsinites struggle to fill their cars with gas and buy groceries, the state continues to sit on those billions of dollars. I don’t know if the rebate check is the best way to spend the surplus. But it must be better than no plan at all. Republicans seem intent on continuing to stash the cash for now, hoping one of their candidates wins the Governor’s race in November and can then take the credit. But with record inflation, can we afford to wait? Returning the surplus to taxpayers now would help us deal with these sky-high prices. Our lawmakers should stop trying to score political points and figure out a way to distribute this surplus now, when we need it most.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin mother offers to wet nurse amidst formula shortage

MT. HOREB, Wis. — One Dane County woman said she will offer her services up as a wet nurse in direct response to the ongoing formula shortage. Brynn Eisele said it saddened her to see families forced into making unsafe decisions as supply chain issues with baby formulas continue. She said that was why she offered a time-honored but potentially taboo way to feed infants.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin school district rejects book about Japanese internment

A school board in southeastern Wisconsin has rejected a book recommended for use in a 10th-grade accelerated English class due in part to concerns that it lacked “balance” regarding the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. The Curriculum Planning Committee for the Muskego-Norway district, which serves about 5,000 students in Waukesha and Racine […] The post Wisconsin school district rejects book about Japanese internment appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin beef farmers facing processing challenges

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis.— A Northeast Wisconsin beef farmer said 2022 has presented a new kind of challenge to running his family business. Jared Gesier is a fourth generation beef farmer at Riveredge Farms in Chilton. “Growing up on the farm has been great,” Geiser said. “One of my first...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Evers signs emergency order prohibiting price gouging at the pump

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed an emergency order prohibiting “price gouging of gasoline and diesel.”. The current national average price of gasoline is about $4.97. Wisconsin’s average is about $4.83 per gallon. The order prohibits price gouging until Dec. 1, 2022. Consumers can...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin limits doe tags in northern counties as hunters raise fears of overharvesting on public lands

Hunters in two northern Wisconsin counties will be able to harvest fewer deer this fall after the state Natural Resources Board voted to reduce the number of doe tags. The NRB's vote Wednesday comes as some hunters have raised concerns about overharvesting on public lands, accusing one northern Wisconsin county's deer management policies of creating a "deer desert."
WISCONSIN STATE
maciverinstitute.com

Marquette Poll: 95% of Wisconsinites Agree On One Thing

The highest rate of inflation in over 40 years has nearly everyone in Wisconsin united in worry. A new Marquette poll came out today, and while the numbers on the primary and general election match-ups are garnering most of the attention, the poll gave some insight on a number of policy issues we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight.
MARQUETTE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

INTERVIEW: Marquette poll finds close Senate, governor’s races

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The August 9 primary in Wisconsin is now just less than 7 weeks away and both major state races are close. In the latest Marquette University Law School poll, released Wednesday afternoon, Tim Michels leads in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Michels received support from 27 percent of respondents, with Rebecca Kleefisch one point back. Kevin Nicholson and Timothy Ramthun are lagging far behind.
MARQUETTE, WI

