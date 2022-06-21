ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City arts community mourns death of city planner Robbie Kienzle

By Steve Lackmeyer, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oe9PC_0gHrS72v00

The Oklahoma City arts community is mourning the loss of Robbie Kienzle, a city planner widely credited with guiding the city’s ascent as a national public arts mecca.

Kienzle, 61, died Monday after an extended illness. She started her career at City Hall 24 years ago as the public art consultant for the first Metropolitan Area Project. That job turned into an arts coordinator as the city began dedicating 1% of capitol improvement project budgets to public art .

That effort was aided by private funding for public art by Downtown Initiatives and property owners across the city. In a 2021 interview with The Oklahoman, Kienzle recalled when months passed without any interest expressed in doing public art.

Public art in OKC: How recognition for public art is transforming the community

“When I first took over when the Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs was created, we would have Arts Commission meetings we had to cancel because we had nothing to approve,” Kienzle said.

Projects guided by Kienzle can be found throughout the city, whether it’s the lobby at Will Rogers World Airport, displays at parks, trails and the Oklahoma City Zoo, murals throughout downtown, sculptures across town and art at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, along the Bricktown Canal and at Paycom Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNATG_0gHrS72v00

The city’s transformation was recognized by USA Today, whose readers named Oklahoma City as top community for public art after it was included among cities nominated by a panel of USA Today editors and expert advisers who described the city as “a veritable outdoor gallery.”

As of last year, the city owned 215 pieces of public art.

During her tenure, Kienzle also led the creation of the Artist Support Study, the Collection Care Plan, the Community Arts Program Study for arts education, and the AMP UP OKC Art Master Plan.

"If you live here, work in Oklahoma City, or are just visiting, your experience has undoubtedly been enriched because of Robbie's work," said Assistant City Manager Aubrey McDermid. “When you think of the things we are proud of and celebrate in Oklahoma City, Robbie’s fingerprints are probably all over them. Robbie‘s vision, deep commitment and dedication, eternal optimism, and creative problem-solving tenacity made a myriad of public realm improvements and placemaking initiatives across the city possible.”

The Oklahoma City Arts Commission is hoping to dedicate one of the last projects guided by Kienzle to her memory. Allison Bailey, chair of the commission, said the city council will be asked to approve adding a dedication to Kienzle with the installation this fall of Taking Flight: Light as a Feather at Scissortail Park.

The 31-foot-high, 14,000-pound sculpture will resemble a feather floating to the ground, consisting of 276 integrated fiber optics with LED lamps evenly spread throughout the sculpture.

Bailey said Kienzle was a resource not just for city artists but for communities across the country.

“We owe so much of our public art to the work that Robbie has done for many years,” Bailey said. “She saw art as an essential part of our quality of life – something that everyone should be able to enjoy.”

Steve Lackmeyer started at The Oklahoman in 1990. He is an award-winning reporter, columnist and author who covers downtown Oklahoma City, urban development and economics for The Oklahoman. Contact him at slackmeyer@oklahoman.com. Please support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma City arts community mourns death of city planner Robbie Kienzle

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Setup for OKC Pridefest underway at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews have started setting up for the Oklahoma City Pridefest at Scissortail Park. Committee members told KOCO 5 they expect up to 10,000 people per day for the festival starting Friday. They said people should come hungry and excited to show support for the LGBTQ community.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Empire Slice House Opens In Downtown Edmond

The popular pizza chain, Empire Slice, has officially opened its newest location in downtown Edmond. The slice house is located off 15th Street, east of the Edmond Railyard. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KOCO

Could a commuter rail be in Oklahoma’s future?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Regional Transportation Authority of Central Oklahoma said they’re making progress toward a train that would connect Edmond to Norman. A central hub would be located in downtown Oklahoma City. With the commuter rail, the overall vision is to have a hub for both commuters...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

Mercy Oklahoma City Named a Newsweek Best Maternity Hospital

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City has again earned a spot on the list of best hospitals in the country to deliver a baby. Mercy Oklahoma City is one of only 350 hospitals on the list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals determined by Newsweek and data firm Statista. The designation places Mercy among the highest echelon of more than 2,700 hospitals across the country offering maternity services.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Tinker Air Force crews prepare for first ever Pride Flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tinker Air Force crews are preparing for their first-ever Pride Flight. The flight is to show support to their service members in the LGBTQ community in honor of Pride month. The airmen at the base are feeling the support from their fellow airmen and their leadership...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Community Arts#Art Gallery#Arts Education#Downtown Initiatives#Arts Commission#The Oklahoma City Zoo#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy