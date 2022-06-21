ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

First Listen: Marlon McClain and Nathaniel Star give us a "Gift"

soultracks.com
 2 days ago

(June 21, 2022) Guitarist and songwriter Marlon McClain knows music can be used to inspire. McClain is an original member of the band Pleasure and he’s been a solo artist and songwriter. McClain played on Pleasure’s biggest hit, the 1979 funk anthem “Glide.” That...

www.soultracks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Beyoncé: Break My Soul review – house anthem doesn’t break the mould

The last major musical statements the world heard from Beyoncé were Black Parade, an electronic growl of anger at police brutality and racism that slowly built into a euphoric celebration of African American and African culture, and Be Alive, her Oscar-nominated contribution to the soundtrack of King Richard: a ballad set to a relentless, pounding rhythm that hammered home its message of Black empowerment. They were, spiritually at least, of a piece with the albums that preceded them in 2019, the Beyoncé-produced alternative soundtrack for The Lion King, which dragged the sound of Afrobeats into a mainstream spotlight, and the live recording of her extraordinary Coachella performance Homecoming: evidence of an artist committed to taking musical risks, of constantly pushing forward and trying something different.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart link up for Everly Brothers cover

Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Dave Stewart of Eurythmics have collaborated on a cover of The Everly Brothers‘ ‘Love Hurts’ – listen to it below. The 1960 song was originally written by Boudleaux Bryant and appeared on The Everly Brothers’ fourth studio album, ‘A Date with the Everly Brothers’. Its most famous version is by Scottish hard rock band Nazareth.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funk Music#Jazz Improvisation#Southern
American Songwriter

10 Artists You Didn’t Know Covered Bob Dylan’s Classic “Blowin’ In The Wind”

Upon its release on August 13, 1963, Bob Dylan’s song, “Blowin’ In The Wind,” changed music forever. Not only did it announce Dylan as America’s premiere songwriter, but it also gave voice to an era in human history, especially in the United States, which was all about change, reflection, and re-imagination from the Civil Rights Movement, to wars and political strife.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Alice Cooper’s ‘Muscle of Love’ Was Doomed to Fail

Alice Cooper's luckless Muscle of Love had the unenviable task of following up two consecutive star-making albums, School’s Out and Billion Dollar Babies. Exhaustion and dysfunction got the best of everyone, however, and the underperforming Muscle of Love hastened the demise of the original Alice Cooper band. After toiling...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Kelly Joe Phelps Dead At 62

Kelly Joe Phelps, the celebrated singer-songwriter whose music blurred blues, country, and jazz, has died. His collaborator Steve Dawson confirmed the news in a post to Phelps’ Facebook page, writing that Phelps died “quietly at home in Iowa” on Tuesday. He was 62. Phelps was born in...
IOWA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Learn the many guitar styles of Joe Satriani with this blockbuster lesson

When it comes to instrumental rock guitar, Joe Satriani is one of the best loved and most revered of all. Unlike many guitarists to emerge from the ‘golden era’ of shred, with Joe it was always and remains melody first, as he crafted album after album of hook-ladened instrumentals.
MUSIC
GamesRadar

Does Austin Butler really sing in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis?

Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s new hip-shaking biopic Elvis. The movie covers the King of Rock & Roll’s life from his childhood right through to his death, soundtracked by his iconic music. However, you’ll likely be wondering just how much of the music was sung by Butler in the movie. Well, the answer is slightly complicated…
MOVIES
Loudwire

Foo Fighters Add to Star-Studded Guest List for London + L.A. Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows

UPDATE 2 June 17: Foo Fighters have added even more talent for both the London and Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins tribute shows. In London, new additions include Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, P!nk, Nandi Bushell, Nile Rodgers, Greg Kurstin and LeAnn Rimes. According to NME, the Los Angeles edition just added Novoselic, Jones, P!nk, Kurstin and Rimes along with Alain Johannes and Nancy Wilson.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy