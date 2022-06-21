ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Goodwill opens new donation center in East Peoria

By Demetrios Sanders
 2 days ago

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois is expanding its reach in Tazewell and Woodford counties.

The non-profit held a ribbon-cutting for its new donation center in East Peoria on Tuesday. The facility is located within Spring Pointe Plaza, at 119 West Spring Creek Road.

Leadership with Goodwill said the new center makes donating easier for residents of East Peoria, Metamora, and Germantown Hills.

“If you’re not in that particular neighborhood, you don’t get those donations. People will drive, one, two, or three or four miles to donate, they’re not going to drive 35 miles, So we’re making it convenient for our donors,” said Don Johnson, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois.

Johnson said this marks the sixth donation center in the area. A seventh location is planned for later this year.

Central Illinois Proud

Regional power grid operator criticized for energy shortage

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday morning at Par-A-Dice Hotel in East Peoria, dozens of community members gathered to learn more about energy challenges for downstate Illinois. Due to a shortage of power, energy bills are rising and federal grid operators have warned about potential brownouts. “Whenever you hear...
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

One of the Peoria Zoo’s largest animals has a new home

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Zoo’s Burmese python named Louise moved into her new home. According to the zoo’s director Yvonne Strode “The new exhibit gives her more space to explore and a few more amenities.”. Louise can now enjoy her new pool, where...
PEORIA, IL
khqa.com

Macomb man life-flighted to hospital after crash

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man involved in a rear-end crash on Wednesday was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injures. The wreck happened on Illinois Route 336 in McDonough County around 2:51 p.m. According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a Mack...
MACOMB, IL
