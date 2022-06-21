ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Wendy Williams "Won't Watch" Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show. You can expect Sherri Shepherd on your TV screens sooner rather than later. That's right, The View alum's self-titled daytime talk show, Sherri, is set to debut this fall: Sept. 12, to be exact. This news is particularly exciting for Shepherd, who...

