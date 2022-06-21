Man sentenced for illegal possession after selling weapon to undercover officer

A Kansas City, Missouri, man who sold four assault weapons and marijuana to an undercover police officer will spend 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm, according to court documents.

Paul N. Ortiz, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday after the transactions that happened in 2018.

Ortiz pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm last April.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri, Ortiz admitted that he sold a Palmetto PA-15 Multi Rifle to an officer on April 9, 2018.

On that occasion, he sold the gun and marijuana to the officer for $1,300.

Ortiz also admitted he sold three other assault weapons to the officer on other separate occasions.

On Feb. 15, 2018, he sold the officer a Romak-Romarm/Cugir Mini Draco, an AK-style pistol, for $1,000.

Less than two months later and on April 3, 2018, he sold a Romarm/Cugir Mini Draco and marijuana for $1,400.

On May 17, 2018, Ortiz sold an Armalite AR-style rifle and 60.4 grams of marijuana for $1,500.

Editor's note : Information initially provided about the sentencing incorrectly identified two of the guns as "AR-15 style rifles." The Mini Dracos are AK-style pistols with shorter barrels than a rifle.



