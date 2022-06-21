ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man sentenced for illegal possession after selling weapon to undercover officer

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJpVv_0gHrQtxc00

A Kansas City, Missouri, man who sold four assault weapons and marijuana to an undercover police officer will spend 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm, according to court documents.

Paul N. Ortiz, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday after the transactions that happened in 2018.

Ortiz pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm last April.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri, Ortiz admitted that he sold a Palmetto PA-15 Multi Rifle to an officer on April 9, 2018.

On that occasion, he sold the gun and marijuana to the officer for $1,300.

Ortiz also admitted he sold three other assault weapons to the officer on other separate occasions.

On Feb. 15, 2018, he sold the officer a Romak-Romarm/Cugir Mini Draco, an AK-style pistol, for $1,000.

Less than two months later and on April 3, 2018, he sold a Romarm/Cugir Mini Draco and marijuana for $1,400.

On May 17, 2018, Ortiz sold an Armalite AR-style rifle and 60.4 grams of marijuana for $1,500.

Editor's note : Information initially provided about the sentencing incorrectly identified two of the guns as "AR-15 style rifles." The Mini Dracos are AK-style pistols with shorter barrels than a rifle.

Comments / 4

Nate Rowland
2d ago

Waaaaa! you mean it's possible for someone to buy an illegal gun!! say ain't so!! 🤔...guess we need to ban them so this never happens again! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Belton man sentenced for illegally possessing guns, drugs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young man from Belton has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and crack cocaine. Keylan L. Williams, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to six years and eight months in prison without parole. In December of 2021, he pleaded guilty...
BELTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
thenewzealandtimes.com

Two Kansas City men allegedly tried to steal tree, shot man: court records

A Kansas City man told police Friday that two men tried to steal the tree from his front yard, then fired a gun at a neighbor who chased them away, court records show. Police were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 3200 block of E. 7th Street in the Lykins neighborhood of Kansas City to a report of a prowler in the area. They met a resident who reported the encounter and provided a description, saying he heard the sound of two gunshots near Indiana Avenue as his neighbor chased them.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Assault Weapons#Guns#Marijuana#Romak Romarm Cugir
KMBC.com

16 KC area residents indicted for drug trafficking conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sixteen residents of Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City, Kansas, and Independence, Mo., have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. The members of the group were charged in a 19-count indictment returned under...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Police: Elderly Kansas couple dead in suspected murder-suicide

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department has confirmed that two people have died following a shooting Thursday morning in the 8400 block of England Street. Police stated officers received a call after 9 a.m. from Frank Mayfield that someone had been shot. When law enforcement arrived...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCTV 5

FBI agents raid Oak Grove doctor’s office

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - A doctor in Oak Grove is under a federal investigation. FBI agents raided the offices of Dr. David Clark Tuesday. Just after 10 a.m., Sue Moon arrived to the scene of agents swarming the area outside of her bookstore. “There was a black van and...
OAK GROVE, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Topeka Woman Arrested on Warrant, Drug Charges

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Topeka woman on a warrant and drug charges. According to the CPD, the suspect, 28-year-old Aalijah Lawton, was seen pulling into Casey's General Store on Wednesday after police were notified that she had allegedly been driving recklessly and running vehicles off of Highway 75. When running a warrants check, officers observed that Lawton had an active warrant for aggravated vehicular battery and leaving the scene of an accident in Shawnee County, Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 facing aggravated robbery charges in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals are facing charges of aggravated robbery after an arrest Wednesday in the 1200 block of NE Winfield Ave. On Wednesday, June 23, at approximately 1:42 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to NE Winfield Ave. following a report of an attempted aggravated robbery. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy