The cute little Tuk-Tuk has been the staple of developing countries in ferrying around people in crowded cities. This three-wheeled cart invented in Thailand, around seven decades ago gets its name from the sound of the small engine propelling it forward. This economically and city feasible means of transportation slowly trickled down to other countries in Asia, and eventually developed countries seemed intrigued by this idea too.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO