“Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships” is a quote a team of young athletes in Terrebonne Parish has lived and played by for over half a decade. The Lady Wolfpack are a U10 youth recreational soccer team composed of 12 girls between the ages of 9-10, under the Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association. They’ve dedicated themselves to their sport by perfecting their skills, attending soccer camps, training at Texas A&M University, and participating in programs at Nicholls State University. At the close of their final season as a recreational team, the Lady Wolf Pack were crowned champions of the 2022 Disney ESPN World Wide of Sports Memorial Day Soccer Tournament.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO