LeJoyce Adams is about to begin her 15th year of teaching this fall, and for her, teaching has always been a desire because her joy comes from the students. “I decided to go into teaching because of my passion for shaping the minds and lives of children,” Adams, who teaches second grade inclusion at Hillcrest Elementary, said. “Kids are all unique in their own way and are naturally inquisitive. I am driven to pour knowledge and life lessons into them. I continue to teach because it is so exciting. I get the wonderful opportunity to embrace new kids every year. It is so fulfilling.”

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO