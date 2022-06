After four or five boys at Main Street Middle School repeatedly told Adrienne Gil’s daughter that “she should kill herself,” Gil said the school responded according to its policy, but the policy doesn’t work. She and several other parents attended last week’s meeting of the Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Board to talk about bullying in Montpelier schools. As a result, bullying and disruptive behavior will be at the forefront of discussions when the board convenes for its summer retreat.

