Jalen Wilson in no hurry to leave KU Jayhawks for NBA: ‘I can’t rush a place like this’

There was a time in late May — after a stellar performance at the NBA’s G League Elite Camp, as well as a trip to the NBA Combine and visits to practice facilities of a handful of NBA teams — that Jalen Wilson figured he’d played his last game as a Kansas Jayhawk.

“I was really leaning toward going on,” said Wilson, who after entering his name in the 2022 NBA Draft pool of players on April 22, after serious deliberation announced on June 1 plans to return to KU for his redshirt junior campaign.

“My G League (performance) was really good and I thought that was going to be carried on, but I figured that being able to come back and be the leader (of 2022-23 Jayhawks). ... Obviously the NBA is my dream and goal, but I think what was best for me was coming back and just re-establishing a lot of different things,” the 6-foot-8 forward from Denton, Texas, added Tuesday in an interview session with media members three days after reporting to KU’s campus for summer workouts.

It was at the NBA Combine and Elite Camp and during one-one-one workouts and meetings with front office executives of the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Milwaukee Bucks (twice) that Wilson learned he would likely hear his name called if he stayed in the two-round draft to be held Thursday night in Brooklyn, New York.

“I’m pretty sure somebody would have picked me,” said Wilson, a starter who averaged 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the 2022 national champion Jayhawks. “But also I’m not going to settle. Personally the way last year went was obviously the greatest year I could ask for (in winning a national title as a redshirt sophomore) but I really just want a complete year of good basketball.

“Me starting off the year so slow (being suspended three games to start the season) kind of hindered some things. Being able to get off to a good start and have a full season is what I want from myself,” Wilson added.

Wilson followed the lead of Ochai Agbaji, who last offseason tested the NBA Draft waters, then ultimately decided to return to KU where he led the Jayhawks to the Big 12 regular-season title, the league tourney crown and the national title.

“I mean I’m pretty sure ‘Och’ could have gotten drafted last year if he stayed in, but that’s not the point. It’s to be in the best position for yourself. And it’s not, ‘Rush the process.’ It’s a long process, our process, but it’s supposed to be,” Wilson said.

Wilson stressed he is in no hurry to leave KU and Lawrence.

“I don’t know why you’d ever want to rush a place like this. I can’t rush a place like this,” Wilson said Tuesday. “It’s once in a lifetime to play in a place where everyone’s going to watch and love you. You get to the NBA, it’s people just there to go to the games. People here care, so that was a big part.

“My biggest thing is patience,” Wilson continued. “If you look at all the guys on our team last year, a lot were third- or fourth-year players. That was only my second year playing (after redshirt season because of injury as a freshman). I mean Ochai excelled after his fourth year; C.B. (Christian Braun, who has entered draft after three seasons at KU) excelled after his third year. I feel this will be my third year. I’m right around the same pace, still learning stuff and being patient.”

Wilson said NBA teams would like to see his improvement in one area during the 2022-23 season.

“They were all for the defense, rebounding,” Wilson said. “The biggest thing was just shooting. My numbers last year (46.1% shooting) weren’t that good, especially from the three-point line (26.3%). It was really just shooting, so I’m focusing on that all offseason, all summer. I went to these (NBA) workouts and showed them (improvement). They saw. That’s why it took so long (to decide to return just hours before the 11 p.m. June 1 deadline), because I was getting good feedback. But at the end of the day I knew what was for the best.”

An important factor in returning is he thinks KU’s roster is championship caliber.

“With the guys we have right now there’d be no reason we can’t contend for another championship,” said Wilson. He stressed he’s looking forward to taking on a huge leadership role. KU has four scholarship freshmen joining the program as well as one of Wilson’s best friends.

Senior Kevin McCullar, who is from San Antonio, Texas, has transferred to KU from Texas Tech for his senior season.

“We met throughout high school playing basketball, playing against each other, playing video games, staying connected on social media,” Wilson said. “When he told me he was transferring, he called me and said he had his Zoom meeting with Coach (Bill) Self and everything went well. I was like, ‘Man that’d be crazy (if he joined KU team).’

“That’s a huge piece, a huge transfer,” Wilson added.

He said he’s looking forward to watching on TV as former KU teammates Agbaji and Braun are selected in the draft on Thursday night. Agbaji is considered a possible lottery pick; Braun is considered a late first-round, early second-round choice.

“I just told them, ‘I’ll be there.’ Give me some time,’ and I’ll be there with them,” Wilson said of being in the NBA.

“I’m super excited for them because this is what everyone dreams about. I mean winning a championship is really special, but that first dream is always going to be NBA. It’s good to have them both the same year,” he added of his pals getting drafted after winning the crown.

Wilson, meanwhile, hopes to copy Agbaji and earn all-conference and All-America honors in what figures to be his final year at KU. Self has said he believes Wilson can be an All-American in 2022-23.

“I agree. I’m very confident in my game,” Wilson said, ”especially with everyone who is in college basketball this year. I feel we have a really good chance of winning. Everyone on this team has a special place, and I’m confident in myself and thankful my coach has confidence in me as well.”