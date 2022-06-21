ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield extends bid deadline as search continues for new Grand Park owner

By James Howell Jr., Lucas Gonzalez
WESTFIELD — The City of Westfield has extended the deadline for bids as they continue to search for a new owner/operator of Grand Park.

The previous deadline for bids was June 22, but an extension until July 25 was approved. The decision came as appraisers asked for additional weeks to complete their work.

It was first mentioned in the March meeting of the Westfield Redevelopment Commission that the city was searching for qualified groups interested in purchasing or entering into an agreement to operate the facility.

At the meeting, a request for proposals was issued.

The document states in part:

"The successful respondent must prove the financial history to undertake their proposed form of purchase or operations, and also be able to provide the services called for and described herein which shall consist of all supervision, equipment, labor, and all other items necessary to ensure the premium operation of all aspects of Grand Park."

A condition in the document is that whoever takes over as manager or owner must retain all current city employees. This condition stands for at least two years.

Grand Park is a roughly 400-acre, 8-year-old complex that features more than two dozen baseball diamonds and soccer fields. The property also has two administration buildings, seven concession stands and a state-of-the-art event center.

