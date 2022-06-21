Chris Brown Says He’s in Talks for a Potential Verzuz Battle

Click here to read the full article.

Who would Chris Brown go up against in a Verzuz battle? We might find out soon.

In a new interview with Big Boy on Monday (June 20), the “No Guidance” singer teased that he’s in talks to get into the ring for Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s popular musical battle series. “I’ma keep it a hundred. I’ve been talking to the people so we might figure something out but I ain’t gon’ say nothing yet. I ain’t gonna get nobody hype yet,” he said. However, he added that “the check ain’t been cut, none of that.”

As for why he hasn’t participated in a Verzuz battle in the past, Brown shared, “Me at my career now, I ain’t hanging no towel up. I don’t feel that I wanna go up against somebody that might not be in there. It’s too much of a Verzuz for me. I don’t want to have to overshadow nobody or really, ‘Damn, that boy killed this person.’ I don’t even want to go back and forth with none of that.”

“I’ll do some Verzuz in like 15 years when I’m gray hairs and all that shit,” he jokingly added.

Brown is fresh off the release of a steamy new music video for his latest single “WE (Warm Embrace),” featuring Normani. Brown originally released “WE (Warm Embrace)” on April 1, and it peaked at No. 11 on Hot R&B Songs chart and No. 28 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart. The new visual arrives shortly after his new single “Call Me Every Day” with frequent collaborator Wizkid , and ahead of the singer’s 12th album, Breezy , due this Friday, June 24, via RCA Records.