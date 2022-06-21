ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Hot and sunny Wednesday

By Jason Adams
ABC Action News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a hot and sunny Wednesday with highs in...

www.abcactionnews.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
The Weather Channel

Temperature Outlook for the Rest of Summer

July could be sweltering for many east of the Rockies. Hotter than average temperatures are most likely east of the Rockies in August and September. The West Coast should see temperatures that are near average overall. Temperatures for the rest of the summer months are forecast to be hotter than...
UPI News

Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change

Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread. Despite the summer solstice, the official start of astronomical summer, being just around the corner, many residents were left to wonder what season it truly was this weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say a shift in the overall atmospheric pattern this week may continue to add to the seasonal confusion.
The Independent

UK weather: Temperatures to drop by 15C after heatwave with rain on the way

Temperatures could fall by up to 15C in parts of the UK after the country experienced its hottest day of the year for three days in a row, with forecasters saying rain is likely. The Met Office said Saturday is expected to be “cloudier and much cooler” across much of England and Wales compared to the scorching day before.But the far south is expected to be brighter and “still very warm”.Showers are also forecast across parts of England over the next two days - especially in southern areas from late Saturday into Sunday. It comes after a UK heatwave which...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/21 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Expect increasing clouds today with some showers spreading into the area this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s again. More widespread showers are expected tonight with some downpours here and there and the possibility of a little localized flooding, especially north. Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around and perhaps a strong storm late in the day. Highs will be closer to 70.Looking Ahead: Thursday remains unsettled with showers likely and highs in the 70s. Friday's a better day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
