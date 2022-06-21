ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Wednesday June 22: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
 2 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 2

Venus is travelling to your chart of central connections and this brings your heart right up to date.

Everyone you care about you can talk to honestly today and for the next few weeks.

Instead of shy silence, such meaningful words can be shared. The luck factor circles a set of family messages.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Mars encourages you to run more risks than usual and at first this feels like a dream come true!

But do keep tabs on spending and how generously you share knowledge and your time.

The understanding of Venus is strong – and even when others may be backing off, you know who to trust at work.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

As you welcome passion planet Venus into your sign you sense forgiveness in the air, and you can be first to offer it.

Best of all, love happens your way and for a couple this takes the pressure off.

If you start the day single, it’s the way another Gemini really looks at you that wakes up your heart.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Secrets, hidden feelings and a level of excitement it’s hard to hide are all flowing through your chart today.

And you are ready to show everyone around you just how highly you rate your own feelings.

A moon of emotional ambition sets high standards for love, and this time round “P” will surpass them.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

What a wonderful friendship day this is.

It can introduce you to someone who’ll have your back for life.

So say yes to every invitation.

Your key personal task is to be your own best friend and this includes some tough talking.

Deep down, you know you’ve tolerated certain behaviour long enough.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

The fire of Mars roars through your chart and physically you are a force to be reckoned with.

You have the kind of attraction levels people are powerless to resist.

Keep a lid on any temper today – you’ll get better deals the cooler you appear.

A love dream on hold is ready to reawaken around lunch time.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

A success-centred sun and a maverick Mars deal seeker is pointing towards achievement.

At work you can break through old habits to get new ideas moving.

At home, trying a new rota can take away recent doubts.

As for love it’s a blast, especially round someone with an explosive laugh.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Your creative imagination is off the scale, but this time, it’s vital to get ideas out in the world.

The first person to call or text you today can be the perfect team-mate in this process.

Your love zone is deeply, intensely sexy, and a casual couple can take things to the next level.

Wedding bells link to Ireland.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

With planet Venus entering your happy-ever-after chart sector, there’s so much about romance that works.

And your part in this is to live and love for today, not tomorrow.

If you’re single, this can include fun flirting time with a new sporty face.

Luck and the letter “C” can make a great combination.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

You are ready to put in the effort for love – and now it’s time to make a partner realise this.

So stop playing it cool and let your genuine self show.

If you’re single, adding your name to a local gardening list can be a great love move.

Family talks may not be 100 per cent calm, but they can still get results.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

This is a day for romance and you’ll see it and send it through smiles, glances and special messages.

Don’t miss the smaller, quieter signals coming from a close neighbour.

If you’re settled with a partner, that means what you hope it does.

The sun sets a new career pace for you.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

There’s security and stability in love today but you need to choose to see it.

If you’re always looking for something more, you may miss who is already there for your heart.

Single? This includes a musical Leo.

Cash plans get a Mars boost – but be ready, as it may not be in the direction you expect.

